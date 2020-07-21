Suwannee Hulaween Abandons 2020 Event, Hints at Forthcoming Virtual Edition

Organizers of the North Central Florida music festival Suwannee Hulaween have pulled the plug on its 2020 event, citing COVID-19 concerns as the impetus behind the decision.

The beloved Halloween-themed festival, which was set to take place at The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, was originally scheduled for October 29th to November 1st. Those dates have now been abandoned as organizers look to plan for the 2021 iteration. Representatives took to social media to share the solemn news.

"It has become clear that despite our consistent efforts in tandem with the spirit of Suwanee Music Park to create and maintain a safe onsite environment, the state of Florida is visibly not ready to host the Hulaween we all know and love," the statement reads. "Unfortunately, given the information available, we are not comfortable moving forward with the event in 2020."

The statement goes on, however, to hint a potential virtual edition later this year. "We believe the safest option for all parties is to shift focus toward plans for 2021 and work to produce the Hulaweek you have grown to expect from us. This decision does not mean that we won't have something special online for you this October, Hulaween 2020."

Last year's edition of Suwannee Hulaween featured Big Wild, Flying Lotus, Jai Wolf, Snails, Tchami, and many more dance music heavy-hitters alongside jam acts Umphrey’s McGee, STS9, and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, among others. CloZee, Whethan, Peekaboo, and WHIPPED CREAM also appeared.

