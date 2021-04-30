Suwannee Hulaween Announces 2021 Dates for Halloween Weekend

Suwannee Hulaween has announced dates for its annual Halloween-themed music festival.

Organizers of the beloved North Central Florida fest leaked save-the-dates on their social media today, stating that the event will take place October 28th to 31st. Additionally, fans were asked to sign up on the email list to receive alerts on the upcoming blind pre-sale and 2021 lineup.

After having to postpone its 2020 gathering, the festival hinted at a possible virtual event, which never materialized. Instead, it seems like organizers put all their efforts into ensuring the comeback in 2021 wouldn't fall short with an in-person event.

As live music continues to gradually come back, all eyes have been on music festivals to see if fans will be able to gather safely this year. While Electric Forest, EDC, Burning Man, and Bass Coast Music Festival have pulled out of producing events in 2021, others like Bass Canyon, Cancun Fest, Second Sky Music Festival, Illfest, and Beach House have announced late summer or fall event dates. Even Escapade Music Festival, which usually takes place in June, postponed its event to September without pulling the plug completely.

For more information, head to Suwannee Hulaween's website.

