Skrillex to Headline Suwannee Hulaween 2021: See the Full Lineup

Zeds Dead, who will host a Deadbeats takeover, have also been announced as headliners.

Suwannee Hulaween has landed a big fish for its grand return to the music festival circuit.

Skrillex has been tapped as one of the headliners of the Live Oak, Florida Halloween fest, joining a bill that also features The String Cheese Incident, My Morning Jacket, Leon Bridges, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Khruangbin, and Zeds Dead, who will host a Deadbeats takeover.

The full lineup is a smorgasbord of jam bands and A1 electronic talent. Set to appear from the dance music sphere are Bonobo (DJ Set), Chris Lake, Claude VonStroke, Lane 8, LSDREAM, LP Giobbi, and Mersiv, among others. Manic Focus will also appear with a live band for a can't-miss performance.

You can check out the flyer and full lineup below.

Suwannee Hulaween is scheduled for October 28th to 31st at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. Tickets for the fest's 2021 edition are set to go on sale tomorrow, May 19th at 12PM ET.

You can find more information via the event's official website and watch the 2021 teaser below.

