Skip to main content
Suwannee Hulaween Reveals Massive 2022 Lineup With CloZee, Louis The Child, STS9, More

Suwannee Hulaween Reveals Massive 2022 Lineup With CloZee, Louis The Child, STS9, More

Headliners include The String Cheese Incident, Black Pumas, FISHER and more.

Keith Griner

Headliners include The String Cheese Incident, Black Pumas, FISHER and more.

Suwannee Hulaween has revealed a star-studded, eclectic lineup for the festival’s ninth edition.

Since its inception in 2013, the Halloween-themed music, arts and camping festival has evolved into one of the country’s most coveted cross-genre affairs. Curating dynamic lineups that range from electronic, jam and indie to bluegrass, funk, soul and hip-hop, Suwannee Hulaween’s ability to subvert the confines of genre boundaries is evident year after year.

Returning home to the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida from October 27th to 30th, the beloved North Central Florida fest will host a vast spectrum of electronic artists, including French trailblazer CloZee, superstar dance music duo Louis the Child and Grammy-nominated "Lose It" producer FISHER, among others. Festival favorites Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE will also perform as their collaborative Gigantic NGHTMRE project for the first time at Hulaween.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

suwannee hulaween
EVENTS

Suwannee Hulaween Reveals Massive 2022 Lineup With CloZee, Louis The Child, STS9, More

Headliners include The String Cheese Incident, Black Pumas, FISHER and more.

By Mikala Lugen17 seconds ago
Press 1,2 Step
MUSIC RELEASES

SIDEPIECE Link Up With Lee Foss to Reimagine Ciara's 2004 Hit, "1, 2 Step"

The trio opted for a tech house twist on the classic Ciara sample from the early aughts.

By Carlie Belbin10 minutes ago
haliene
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: HALIENE, John Summit, Don Diablo & More [6/3/22]

New major releases include tracks from Purple Disco Machine, SIDEPIECE, Justus and more.

By Koji Aiken29 minutes ago

Hulaween will also welcome tastemaking electronic music collectives to curate their own debut festival takeovers, such as bass purveyor Liquid Stranger’s Wakaan, underground party-starters Desert Hearts and LP Giobbi’s fats-growing FEMME HOUSE.

Additionally, this year’s festival boasts live performances from headliners The String Cheese Incident, Black Pumas, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, J.I.D, Fearless Flyers, Portugal. The Man, STS9, Sylvan Esso, The Disco Biscuits and more. Check out the full lineup below.

Suwannee Hulaween tickets are now on sale here.

Hulaween 2022 Artwork

Related

Suwannee Hulaween
EVENTS

Suwannee Hulaween Announces 2021 Dates for Halloween Weekend

Suwannee Hulaween has announced dates for its annual Halloween-themed music festival.

Gem and Jam Festival
EVENTS

STS9, Liquid Stranger, More to Headline Gem and Jam Festival 2022

The 14th annual edition of the Arizona festival will see sets by STS9, Liquid Stranger, Claude VonStroke, Goldfish, and more.

Suwannee Hulaween
EVENTS

Skrillex to Headline Suwannee Hulaween 2021: See the Full Lineup

Zeds Dead, who will host a Deadbeats takeover, have also been announced as headliners.

electric forest
EVENTS

GRiZ, Disclosure, Porter Robinson, More to Headline Electric Forest 2022: See the Full Lineup

Electric Forest organizers recently added over 20 more artists to the 2022 lineup, including The Knocks, Fred again.., and MIZE.

hula1
EVENTS

Suwannee Hulaween Announces Stacked Lineup Featuring REZZ, Odesza, and more

The Spirit of Suwannee is sure to be felt with this lineup full of different genres and talents coming this October.

62447997_1096698013856477_2127149056617611264_n
NEWS

Suwannee Hulaween Drops Initial Lineup Featuring Bassnectar, Big Wild, Tchami & More

The festival returns with a diverse and rich lineup after a financially tumultuous 2018.

firefly music festival
EVENTS

Firefly Music Festival Shares Massive 2021 Lineup With Madeon, REZZ, Duke Dumont, More

They will join headliners Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo.

MOONRISE2019_0811_205720-2747_ALIVECOVERAGE_720h-1
EVENTS

Moonrise Festival Announces Massive 2022 Lineup With REZZ, Zedd, Excision, More

Glow CEO Pete Kalamoutsos says he and Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella have plans to "take the whole festival experience to the next level" in 2022.