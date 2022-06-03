Suwannee Hulaween Reveals Massive 2022 Lineup With CloZee, Louis The Child, STS9, More

Suwannee Hulaween has revealed a star-studded, eclectic lineup for the festival’s ninth edition.

Since its inception in 2013, the Halloween-themed music, arts and camping festival has evolved into one of the country’s most coveted cross-genre affairs. Curating dynamic lineups that range from electronic, jam and indie to bluegrass, funk, soul and hip-hop, Suwannee Hulaween’s ability to subvert the confines of genre boundaries is evident year after year.

Returning home to the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida from October 27th to 30th, the beloved North Central Florida fest will host a vast spectrum of electronic artists, including French trailblazer CloZee, superstar dance music duo Louis the Child and Grammy-nominated "Lose It" producer FISHER, among others. Festival favorites Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE will also perform as their collaborative Gigantic NGHTMRE project for the first time at Hulaween.

Hulaween will also welcome tastemaking electronic music collectives to curate their own debut festival takeovers, such as bass purveyor Liquid Stranger’s Wakaan, underground party-starters Desert Hearts and LP Giobbi’s fats-growing FEMME HOUSE.

Additionally, this year’s festival boasts live performances from headliners The String Cheese Incident, Black Pumas, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, J.I.D, Fearless Flyers, Portugal. The Man, STS9, Sylvan Esso, The Disco Biscuits and more. Check out the full lineup below.

Suwannee Hulaween tickets are now on sale here.