SVDDEN DEATH Is Throwing a Curated Music Festival In an Underground Cave

This October, SVDDEN DEATH is inviting fans to descend into darkness with him at the first-ever "Summoning of the Eclipse" event, a curated dubstep and bass music festival.

Featuring headlining performances by Sullivan King, EPROM, ATLiens and more, as well as a special collaborative DJ set by SVDDEN DEATH and Marauda, the two-day camping event will host nearly 60 artists October 21-22 at The Caverns in Grundy County, Tennessee.

"You can see these acts underground in the legendary cave venue, or take a stroll above ground and enter the blood woods to experience the Summoning of the Eclipse," wrote the event's organizers.

"Summoning of the Eclipse" will be SVDDEN DEATH's third takeover event and first festival in the unique subterranean cave system, which opens up into a naturally occurring amphitheater the size of three football fields. The artist is a game-changer in more ways than just his wholly singular sound—he was also the first DJ to ever perform at The Caverns.

Check out the full lineup for the first-ever "Summoning of the Eclipse" below and sign up for pre-sale access here. Attendees can also purchase advance tickets for a tour of the full cave system.

SVDDEN DEATH/Instagram

FOLLOW SVDDEN DEATH:

Facebook: facebook.com/suddendeath

Twitter: twitter.com/svddendeath

Instagram: instagram.com/svddendeath

Spotify: spoti.fi/3j9q7nE