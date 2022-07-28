Skip to main content
SVDDEN DEATH Is Throwing a Curated Music Festival In an Underground Cave

SVDDEN DEATH Is Throwing a Curated Music Festival In an Underground Cave

Eptic, Space Laces, Sullivan King and more are scheduled to perform at the two-day subterranean event, "Summoning of the Eclipse."

SVDDEN DEATH/Facebook

Eptic, Space Laces, Sullivan King and more are scheduled to perform at the two-day subterranean event, "Summoning of the Eclipse."

This October, SVDDEN DEATH is inviting fans to descend into darkness with him at the first-ever "Summoning of the Eclipse" event, a curated dubstep and bass music festival. 

Featuring headlining performances by Sullivan King, EPROM, ATLiens and more, as well as a special collaborative DJ set by SVDDEN DEATH and Marauda, the two-day camping event will host nearly 60 artists October 21-22 at The Caverns in Grundy County, Tennessee.

"You can see these acts underground in the legendary cave venue, or take a stroll above ground and enter the blood woods to experience the Summoning of the Eclipse," wrote the event's organizers. 

"Summoning of the Eclipse" will be SVDDEN DEATH's third takeover event and first festival in the unique subterranean cave system, which opens up into a naturally occurring amphitheater the size of three football fields. The artist is a game-changer in more ways than just his wholly singular sound—he was also the first DJ to ever perform at The Caverns. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

291754087_5155835711164809_3675872911893215557_n
EVENTS

SVDDEN DEATH Is Throwing a Curated Music Festival In an Underground Cave

Eptic, Space Laces, Sullivan King and more are scheduled to perform at the two-day subterranean event, "Summoning of the Eclipse."

By Rachel Kupfer32 seconds ago
mumbai india
EVENTS

Lollapalooza Announces India Debut With 2023 Music Festival In Mumbai

The inaugural Lollapalooza India will host 40 artists across four stages in January 2023.

By Nick Yopko14 minutes ago
Piknic Électronik
EVENTS

Piknic Électronik Is Turning Montréal's Parc Jean-Drapeau Into a Dance Music Hub This Summer

Performances from the likes of Dillon Francis, Fatboy Slim, Bonobo and more are on tap at the beloved outdoor electronic music event.

By Konstantinos Karakolis2 hours ago

Check out the full lineup for the first-ever "Summoning of the Eclipse" below and sign up for pre-sale access here. Attendees can also purchase advance tickets for a tour of the full cave system. 

SVDDEN DEATH

FOLLOW SVDDEN DEATH:

Facebook: facebook.com/suddendeath
Twitter: twitter.com/svddendeath
Instagram: instagram.com/svddendeath
Spotify: spoti.fi/3j9q7nE

Related

SVDDEN DEATH
EVENTS

SVDDEN DEATH Is Taking VOYD Subterranean for a Concert in a Cave

Get ready for bass in a cave, Friday, March 6th.

187441337_3918691214879271_5125339253678682335_n
EVENTS

SVDDEN DEATH Teases "Largest Production Yet" At Upcoming Chicago Show

Coming from SVDDEN DEATH, fans should prepare for some wild surprises ahead.

forbidden-kingdom-music-festival-2019
EVENTS

Insomniac Reveals Bass-Filled 2022 Lineup for Orlando's Forbidden Kingdom Festival

The 2022 lineup features Excision, Eptic, Getter, Space Laces, VAMPA, Rusko, ZíA, and more.

SVDDEN DEATH VOYD II
MUSIC RELEASES

Enter the Maze of Punishment On SVDDEN DEATH's Debut Album, "VOYD II"

More than just an album, SVDDEN DEATH's debut is a seminal piece of the VOYD saga.

Excision
EVENTS

Excision Announces Two-Night Las Vegas Concert Run This Summer

Tickets to Excision's Vegas bass extravaganza, which will also feature Wooli, Sullivan King and more, are on sale now.

VOYD
INTERVIEWS

SVDDEN DEATH Spills On His Infernal Alter Ego and First-Ever VOYD Music Video [INTERVIEW]

Ahead of the release of his new single "Confusion Spell" and accompanying video, we learned more about SVDDEN DEATH's dark, fantasy-inspired alias.

rezz
NEWS

REZZ Reveals Collabs With Deathpact and SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD

Ahead of her upcoming shows in New York City and Arizona, REZZ told fans to look out for two unreleased dream collaborations with Deathpact and VOYD.

ROLL'N RAVE FLYER FINAL
EVENTS

KPM Promotions Gears Up to Host Utah's First EDM Drive-In Show, "Roll'N Rave"

The event, scheduled for September 11-12, will feature performances from Subtronics and Riot Ten B2B Sullivan King.