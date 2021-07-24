SVDDEN DEATH Teases "Largest Production Yet" At Upcoming Chicago Show

Spooky season is starting early this year in Chicago as SVDDEN DEATH has just announced he's preparing to kick off October with his "largest production yet" in the Windy City.

While the "Behemoth" producer hasn't yet divulged specific details, he doubled down on the assertion that this would be his biggest show ever in an announcement shared via Instagram, noting that he has a number of tricks in his back pocket he plans to reveal for the occasion.



It's a declaration that bass music fans shouldn't take lightly. Throughout his career, SVDDEN DEATH has made it a priority to deliver unique, headline-grabbing sets, oftentimes shocking fans in the process. Early last year, for example, he performed a surprise stunt in Los Angeles by levitating well above the stage mid-set. Shortly thereafter, he played a VOYD set from a literal underground cave in Tennessee.

SVDDEN DEATH's forthcoming Chicago set at the historic Aragon Ballroom will be in no shortage of supporting talent, with DJ sets from Space Laces, UBUR B2B Aweminus, Neonix, and Phonon, among others, all taking the stage beforehand.

Tickets to the October 1st show are available now and can be purchased here.

