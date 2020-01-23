SVDDEN DEATH Is Taking VOYD Subterranean for a Concert in a Cave

Praise has been overflowing since SVDDEN DEATH launched his one of a kind VOYD sets. Fans have been flocking to see the Los Angeles producer (real name Danny Howland) throw down the audiovisual experience of face-melting bass music all while adorned in a haunting mask. He's now taking it one step further by bringing the set underground with the announcement of SVDDEN DEATH Presents: VOYD At The Caverns on March 6th in Pelham, Tennessee.

Fans can prepare to feel as if they are approaching the bloody gates of hell as they enter into the jaw-dropping concert hall located in Grundy County near the base of the Cumberland Plateau. This is the first electronic event to be hosted in the prehistoric venue and who better to christen those walls then the dark prince himself. Howland's demonic vibe will play perfectly subterranean, creating a bone-chilling experience no bass head will want to miss. He will be joined by supporting acts Phiso and Sommium Sound.

Since bursting on to the scene back in 2017, Howland has amassed a devout following addicted to his neck-breaking productions and live shows. Just last year he dropped his VOYD Vol. 1.5 EP to high praise. If you can't make it to the special performance in The Caverns, catch him live at Bonnaroo and the BUKU Music + Art Project.

VOYD at The Caverns tickets are on sale now here.

