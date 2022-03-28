Skip to main content
Sven Väth Performs DJ Set at Elon Musk's Tesla Gigafactory In Berlin

Sven Väth Performs DJ Set at Elon Musk's Tesla Gigafactory In Berlin

Väth's performance marks the second electronic music show to take place at the Tesla Gigafactory.

Cocoon Recordings

Väth's performance marks the second electronic music show to take place at the Tesla Gigafactory.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk enlisted electronic music legend Sven Väth to perform a DJ set at the grand opening of the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin.

Väth's set went down in late February, east of Berlin in Gruenheide, where the factory was built. As his performance took place, crowds were shown new Tesla models via a neon-lit tunnel. His DJ set follows a huge rave that Musk organized at the site, aptly dubbed Giga-Fest, back in October prior to the factory's opening.

"Yesterday I had the pleasure of spending some time with Elon Musk again," Väth wrote in an Instagram post. "I played some techno beats for his opening of the really gigantic GIGAFACTORY!!!"

Väth and Musk are longtime friends. The pair were spotted together in 2020 after the German DJ presented Musk with the Axel Springer Award, which is given to people who are "exceptionally innovative, create new markets and change markets, shape culture, and face up to their social responsibility." That year, Väth also remixed Musk's electronic track, "Don’t Doubt Your Vibe."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

grimes
NEWS

Grimes Admits to Involvement In Hack That Disrupted Indie Music Blog

In a recent interview, Grimes claimed responsibility for the infamous hack of Hipster Runoff.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
sven vath
EVENTS

Sven Väth Performs DJ Set at Elon Musk's Tesla Gigafactory In Berlin

Väth's performance marks the second electronic music show to take place at the Tesla Gigafactory.

By Niko Sani5 hours ago
chris lake
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Book Records Releases Chapter 3 Of ID Mixtape Series Featuring Music From Chris Lake

The exploratory EP features new music from Chris Lake, Franklyn Watts, Gettoblaster and more.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago

"I consider him one of the great visionaries of our time," Väth said of Musk at the time. "Making a difference for all of us on this planet. But he does not stop there. He goes beyond."

FOLLOW SVEN VÄTH:

Facebook: facebook.com/SvenVaethOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/svenvaeth
Instagram: instagram.com/SvenVaethOfficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/2VSfZUm

Related

245090244_414225826912758_5334500568549753837_n
NEWS

Elon Musk Hosts First "Rave Cave" Event at Tesla Gigafactory: Watch

Tesla turned their factory's grand opening into a public spectacle.

1151605a-4bba-4ecd-aac9-1742df02732a-0x0-KJC_5055-1
GEAR + TECH

Elon Musk Introduced Tesla's New AI Robot With a Human Awkwardly Dancing to EDM in Tights

The "humanoid" Tesla Bot isn't the first product Musk has introduced that has received strange looks.

Elon Musk producer pose
NEWS

SEC Filing Reveals Elon Musk Will Now Be Known as "Technoking of Tesla"

The company's CFO also now has a new title, "Master of Coin."

Elon Musk Neuralink
FEATURES

5 Lessons From Elon Musk the Music Industry Should Follow

"Don't doubt ur vibe" on these lessons from tech visionary Elon Musk.

sven vath elon musk
MUSIC RELEASES

Sven Väth Gifts Elon Musk With Space Travel-Themed Soundtrack

Sven Väth appeared to be quite inspired by Musk following an interaction with the tech mogul at the Axel Springer Award ceremony.

deadmau5 (real name Joel Zimmerman) standing in front of a Tesla Semi truck.
NEWS

deadmau5 to Elon Musk: "Count Me In" for Tesla Semi Mobile Studio/Tour Bus

deadmau5 wants to be the proud owner of a Tesla Semi in 2021.

elon musk
NEWS

Elon Musk Wins Approval to Construct Underground Tunnel Network Through Las Vegas

Imagine traveling around the Las Vegas Strip via an underground network of autonomous Tesla taxis.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
NEWS

Tiësto to Elon Musk: "Shall We Put a Drive-In Party Together for Everyone Who Drives a Tesla?"

Tiësto is not doubting Elon Musk's vibe.