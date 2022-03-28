Sven Väth Performs DJ Set at Elon Musk's Tesla Gigafactory In Berlin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk enlisted electronic music legend Sven Väth to perform a DJ set at the grand opening of the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin.

Väth's set went down in late February, east of Berlin in Gruenheide, where the factory was built. As his performance took place, crowds were shown new Tesla models via a neon-lit tunnel. His DJ set follows a huge rave that Musk organized at the site, aptly dubbed Giga-Fest, back in October prior to the factory's opening.

"Yesterday I had the pleasure of spending some time with Elon Musk again," Väth wrote in an Instagram post. "I played some techno beats for his opening of the really gigantic GIGAFACTORY!!!"

Väth and Musk are longtime friends. The pair were spotted together in 2020 after the German DJ presented Musk with the Axel Springer Award, which is given to people who are "exceptionally innovative, create new markets and change markets, shape culture, and face up to their social responsibility." That year, Väth also remixed Musk's electronic track, "Don’t Doubt Your Vibe."

"I consider him one of the great visionaries of our time," Väth said of Musk at the time. "Making a difference for all of us on this planet. But he does not stop there. He goes beyond."

