Swedish House Mafia Confirmed for Coachella 2022

It's official: Swedish House Mafia will be returning to Indio for a landmark performance at Coachella in 2022.

The news was announced October 20th by way of cryptic, "if-you-know-you-know" posts on the festival's social media. Each one featured a grainy photo of the iconic Swedish trio, comprising Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, paired with the group's signature black circle logo in the caption.

A Goldenvoice rep reportedly confirmed that Swedish House Mafia will be performing at the 2022 iteration of Coachella. The trio have also teased other performances this week via mysterious billboards in Las Vegas, London, Amsterdam, and other major areas, signaling a potential global tour on the horizon.

The next edition of Coachella will be the iconic festival brand's first event since 2019, following a series of heartbreaking cancellations contrived by the impact of COVID-19. Luckily, organizers announced this week that they have an official green light for its scheduled 2022 weekends of April 15-17 and 22-24, respectively. Tickets are not yet on sale.

