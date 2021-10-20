Swedish House Mafia Confirmed for Coachella 2022
It's official: Swedish House Mafia will be returning to Indio for a landmark performance at Coachella in 2022.
The news was announced October 20th by way of cryptic, "if-you-know-you-know" posts on the festival's social media. Each one featured a grainy photo of the iconic Swedish trio, comprising Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, paired with the group's signature black circle logo in the caption.
A Goldenvoice rep reportedly confirmed that Swedish House Mafia will be performing at the 2022 iteration of Coachella. The trio have also teased other performances this week via mysterious billboards in Las Vegas, London, Amsterdam, and other major areas, signaling a potential global tour on the horizon.
The next edition of Coachella will be the iconic festival brand's first event since 2019, following a series of heartbreaking cancellations contrived by the impact of COVID-19. Luckily, organizers announced this week that they have an official green light for its scheduled 2022 weekends of April 15-17 and 22-24, respectively. Tickets are not yet on sale.
Recommended Articles
Swedish House Mafia Confirmed for Coachella 2022
Coachella confirmed the news on October 20th via the iconic Indio festival's socials media.
London's Printworks Club Is Featured in "The Batman" Film: Watch the Trailer
The trailer for the film shows Robert Pattinson's Batman fighting in the iconic London venue.
Kavinsky Announces Release Date of First Single In Eight Years
"Renegade" will be the follow-up to the prolific synthwave artist's 2013 album "OutRun."
FOLLOW SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA:
Facebook: facebook.com/swedishhousemafia
Instagram: instagram.com/swedishhousemafia
Twitter: twitter.com/swedishousemafia
Spotify: spoti.fi/36uoBWe