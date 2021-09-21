Swedish House Mafia Announce First Music Festival Performance of 2021

The legendary trio's comeback campaign will shift into high gear at Audacy Beach Festival, where they'll be joined by Weezer, All Time Low and more.

After teasing their long-awaited return to touring last month, Swedish House Mafia's first music festival is officially on tap.

Following the end of their nine-year hiatus, the legendary trio's comeback campaign will shift into high gear at Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The two-day fest is slated for December 4th and 5th, 2021 and will also feature Weezer, All Time Low, Twenty One Pilots, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, and viral "Coffee" singer beabadoobee, among others.

The news arrives as Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia gear up for the release of a new album called Paradise Again, which does not currently have a public planned release date. The group also recently revealed a hotly anticipated collaboration with The Weeknd, who had been teasing the joint effort as a single on his own upcoming album.

Earlier this year Entercom Communications, the nation's second-largest radio company, retired its RADIO.com name and rebranded as Audacy. The company owns more than 200 radio stations, but has twisted the knife into its podcasting and streaming operations in 2021.

Tickets for Audacy Beach Festival 2021 are set to go on sale to the public at 10AM local time on Friday, September 24th. Two-day general admission passes will be available for $229 and two-day VIP passes, which include exclusive premium viewing areas, bar access and air-conditioned bathrooms, run for $329.

