Swedish House Mafia Announce Massive Summer 2022 Headlining Show at Ushuaïa Ibiza

The trio's last performance at Ushuaïa Ibiza in 2019 "was one of the most memorable shows in the club's history."

Therese Öhrvall

Swedish House Mafia are partying like its 2010.

That was the year they released "Miami 2 Ibiza," one of the band's many generational dance anthems. Now fresh off their scintillating debut album Paradise Again, Swedish House Mafia are returning to the White Isle for a momentous show in summer 2022.

The Night League, the team behind Ushuaïa Ibiza, have announced a massive headlining performance from Swedish House Mafia. They'll return to the iconic open-air venue on Sunday, July 17th ahead of their 2022 world tour. Ironically, the tour begins less than two weeks later with a show in Miami.

In the wake of the pandemic, the grand return of Ibiza's nightlife also marks the longest clubbing season in the island's history. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, the Swedish House Mafia's last performance at Ushuaïa Ibiza in 2019 "was one of the most memorable shows in the club's history." 

You can purchase tickets to Swedish House Mafia's return to Ushuaïa Ibiza here.

