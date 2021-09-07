September 7, 2021
Swedish House Mafia to Perform Medley of New Music at 2021 MTV VMA Pre-Show
Publish date:

Swedish House Mafia to Perform Medley of New Music at 2021 MTV VMA Pre-Show

Swedish House Mafia seem poised to kick their comeback into overdrive with another televised performance.
Author:

Alexander Wessely

Swedish House Mafia seem poised to kick their comeback into overdrive with another televised performance.

Swedish House Mafia are making their second highly visible, televised appearance in recent memory, this time to perform on the pre-show for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Following the recent TV debut of their new music during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the iconic trio will be taking to the VMAs to perform a medley of their comeback releases, "It Gets Better" and "Lifetime." Chicago rapper Polo G and pop songstress Kim Petras are also expected to take the stage during the pre-show.

All eyes are on Steve Angello, Axwell, and Sebastian Ingrosso, as the trio have reached what feels like an inflection point in their comeback chapter. The group's new album Paradise Again is expected to arrive before the end of this year, but a release date has not yet been announced. Still, there's optimism in the air it will meet that rapidly converging timeline after Ingrosso recently took to social media to tease the group's long-awaited return to touring. The possibility this VMAs performance will be the precursor to the announcement of a new tour already has fans on edge.

The awards pre-show featuring Swedish House Mafia's appearance kicks off on September 12th on MTV starting at 3:30PM PT (6:30PM ET), with the full VMAs to follow at 5PM.

Recommended Articles

NotLö
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents The Heat Check 008: NotLö, Killa Nova, Super Futue

Stop in for The Heat Check, a monthly go-to list for the hottest and most incendiary tracks to emerge from the bass, dubstep and freeform scenes.

tiësto f1 grand prix
EVENTS

Watch Tiësto Perform From the Back of a Tricked-Out Heineken Truck at F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Tiësto took his own victory lap during the celebrated return of the Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix.

general studio
INDUSTRY

Musicians' Union Issues Call for Government Action to Strengthen Protections Against Sexual Abuse

The nonprofit has also requested the music industry collectively holds abuse to a zero tolerance standard.

Find out more about the 2021 VMAs here.

FOLLOW SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/swedishhousemafia
Instagram: instagram.com/swedishhousemafia
Twitter: twitter.com/swedishousemafia
Spotify: spoti.fi/36uoBWe

Related

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Tease Return to Touring

An Instagram post by Swedish House Mafia member Sebastian Ingrosso has fueled speculation of 2021 shows on the horizon.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
NEWS

Creamfields All But Confirms Swedish House Mafia as 2019 Headliners

Swedish House Mafia are set for another 2019 performance.

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia has "Lots of New Music Coming" According to W&W

Swedish House Mafia apparently have more than a track or two on the way.

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Tour Date Uncovered from Website Source Code

Swedish House Mafia inadvertently revealed another 2019 tour date.

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Announce Four New 2019 Tour Dates

For once, Swedish House Mafia have revealed more than one date at a time.

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia's Latest Timer Counts Down to... Nothing?

Swedish House Mafia's latest countdown timer ended with no announcement

Black and white photo of Swedish House Mafia members Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Share Strange Countdown Timer (Yes, Again)

We get it, Swedish House Mafia, you're doing stuff.

Black and white photo of Swedish House Mafia members Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Posters Hint at First Festival Gig Since Ultra 2018

More mysterious posters have popped up since Swedish House Mafia's last announcement.