Swedish House Mafia to Perform Medley of New Music at 2021 MTV VMA Pre-Show
Swedish House Mafia are making their second highly visible, televised appearance in recent memory, this time to perform on the pre-show for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
Following the recent TV debut of their new music during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the iconic trio will be taking to the VMAs to perform a medley of their comeback releases, "It Gets Better" and "Lifetime." Chicago rapper Polo G and pop songstress Kim Petras are also expected to take the stage during the pre-show.
All eyes are on Steve Angello, Axwell, and Sebastian Ingrosso, as the trio have reached what feels like an inflection point in their comeback chapter. The group's new album Paradise Again is expected to arrive before the end of this year, but a release date has not yet been announced. Still, there's optimism in the air it will meet that rapidly converging timeline after Ingrosso recently took to social media to tease the group's long-awaited return to touring. The possibility this VMAs performance will be the precursor to the announcement of a new tour already has fans on edge.
The awards pre-show featuring Swedish House Mafia's appearance kicks off on September 12th on MTV starting at 3:30PM PT (6:30PM ET), with the full VMAs to follow at 5PM.
