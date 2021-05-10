Sydney is Hosting the "World's Biggest Bingo Rave"

Sydney is Hosting the "World's Biggest Bingo Rave"

Because apparently bingo raves are a thing.
Author:
Publish date:
Because apparently bingo raves are a thing.

Bingo Loco, one of the world's leading bingo party organizers, is set to host an event in Sydney that promises to be the "World's Biggest Bingo Rave." If you're wondering how it's not the world's only Bingo Rave, then you're in for a surprise. Bingo Raves have been around for years—and they're only getting bigger. 

The trend found its first great success in the United Kingdom, where Bingo Raves have become increasingly popular. Each event is filled with fun and games in a nightlife atmosphere, complete with music, dance contests, comedians, live production elements, and of course, the classic game of bingo. 

Now, Bingo Raves have seen some major international success and Bingo Loco is ready to present the trend's biggest endeavor to date: Bingo Loco XXL.

Flyer for Bingo Loco XXL, the "World's Biggest Bingo Rave" featuring iconic English artist Example.

Flyer for Bingo Loco XXL, the "World's Biggest Bingo Rave" featuring iconic English artist Example.

English rapper and musician Example will headline Bingo Loco XXL on Saturday, July 10th at The Dome in Sydney Showground. The event promises lip-sync battles, dance-offs, comedian MCs, fireworks, and more. Secret prizes for the bingo winners are also in store. Past events' prizes have included tickets to Coachella, a convertible, a trip to Las Vegas, and even a boat.

“Bingo Loco’s popularity stems from people wanting more out of their night out," said Laurie Mahon, Bingo Loco's Australian Director. "We combine a comedy show, a warehouse rave, a theatre performance, a concert, a game of trivia and bingo all together complete with festival level production, special effects and crowd participation."

The event is co-produced by discovery and booking platform DesignMyNight, who has partnered with Make-A-Wish Australia. Proceeds from Bingo Loco XXL will be used to benefit children with critical illnesses. 

To learn more, check out the official event page.

Related

EB_square (2)
EVENTS

Rave Family to Host Star-Studded Digital Festival, Electric Blockaloo, in Minecraft with Diplo, Jauz, Getter, and More

Maybe the real diamonds were the festivals we attended in Minecraft along the way.

zeds dead 1
EVENTS

Zeds Dead is Hosting the Biggest House Party of the Weekend Tonight

The bass music demigods will be livestreaming a house DJ set tonight.

Index Rave
INDUSTRY

German Club Index is Hosting Immersive "Drive-In Raves"

Social distancing has sparked some innovative solutions for ravers eager to attend events.

General
EVENTS

Rave Responsibly: EDM.com's 2020 New Year's Streaming Guide

Because being stuck at home doesn't mean you can't rave.

dancefair-1400x1050-1
INDUSTRY

Dancefair Plans to Host the World's Biggest Free Virtual Music Conference

Music conferences have never been more inclusive than they are now.

festival x purple banner
EVENTS

Festival X to Kick Off Australian Summer with Some of the Biggest Names in EDM

Festival X is a three-day, three-city festival, with headliners like Armin van Buuren, Alison Wonderland, Steve Aoki, Tchami, and Calvin Harris

BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Drive-In
NEWS

Germany's BigCityBeats Hosted the World's First "Drive-In Rave" Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

German engineering at its finest.

diplo bridge
NEWS

Diplo Performs Atop The Sydney Harbor Bridge

The prolific DJ was the first to ever perform on the iconic bridge.