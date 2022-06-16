Skip to main content
North Tahoe's First-Ever Electronic Music Experience to Feature Steve Aoki, Louis The Child

The two-day electronic music spectacular will take over North Tahoe over 2022's Fourth of July weekend.

Luis Colato

North Lake Tahoe is beloved as a tranquil lakefront getaway. But for two nights this summer, it'll be an Independence Day haven for ravers.

The area's first-ever electronic music experience, Tahoe Live, will bring a bevy of high-profile DJs to its scenic shores for a can't-miss Fourth of July celebration. Set to headline the event are Neon Future superstar Steve Aoki and barnstorming dance music duo Louis The Child, who will perform on July 1st and 2nd, respectively.

Whethan, Ship Wrek, Surf Mesa and GATTÜSO are also slated to throw down at the two-day electronic music spectacular, which will take place at the idyllic Boreal/Woodward.

You can purchase tickets to the inaugural Tahoe Live event here. Single-day General Admission tickets are available starting at $79.00 and two-day passes are $99 before fees. VIP passes are available for $299 and come with a dedicated check-in area for expedited entry, private air-conditioned bathrooms, exclusive bars and food vendors, lounge area and a private viewing experience close to the stage, among other perks.

Tahoe_Live_2022_Summer_purple_19201

FOLLOW TAHOE LIVE:

Website: tahoelive.net
Facebook: facebook.com/TahoeLiveCA
Twitter: twitter.com/TahoeLiveCA
Instagram: instagram.com/tahoe.live

