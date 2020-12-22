Techno Bingo is a One-of-a-Kind Game Night Taking Over Melbourne Music Week

Who would have guessed these two interests would go together?
You wouldn't usually expect to see techno and bingo in the same sentence—much less the same room—but these days the music scene is anything but conventional. 

As part of the extended Melbourne Music Week, the "Techno Bingo" event promises to deliver exactly that unlikely combination, marrying rave music with one of the world's most timeless and wholesome games. Hosts Katie Pearson, DJ Tanzer, Gabriella Bartonova, The Huxleys, and Jandruze will be working double-duty, dropping beats as well as drawing numbers. 

Techno Bingo

The seated event features intermittent dancing, club lights, pizza for purchase, and the stylings of dirty disco and techno to soundtrack this one-of-a-kind game night. Attendees will have the opportunity to win prizes should they be lucky enough to match five in a row. Each night's festivities will run from 7PM to 10:30PM local time. 

"Techno Bingo" takes place within the lower level of Melbourne's Colour Nightclub and the series will run the first weeks of the new year. The next events will be held on the Thursdays of January 14th and January 21st, 2021. You can check out the rest of Melbourne Music Week's extended programming here.

