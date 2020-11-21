Take a Trip Through This Drive-Thru "Techno Tunnel" Light Show

There's no better way to spread holiday cheer than with a good ole light show, a staple Christmas adventure in the age of modern technology. Adding some edge to the tradition this year is Santa's Rock N Lights, a drive-thru experience that features more than 700 feet of tunnels set to the tune of techno music.

With enterprises in Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Iowa, the drive-thru experience is accessible from most of the midwest, featuring various fun themes—including a dinosaur world à la Lost Lands—across its four locations. Unfortunately you can't bring your trusty extended limo, but just about any other vehicle equipped with an FM radio will suffice.

You can attend your local Santa's Rock N Lights from now through the end of the year, with 20- to 25-minute shows taking place daily after 5PM. Tickets are sold by car, allotting for six attendees, with additional passenger admission available for an extra fee. You can check out prices here.