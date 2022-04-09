Elon Musk Opens Tesla's Texas Gigafactory With EDM-Fueled "Cyber Rodeo" Event

No one knows how to throw a company party quite like Elon Musk.

An event called Cyber Rodeo marked the grand opening of Tesla's new Austin-based Gigafactory, a site which is expected to employ 10,000 people.

The factory, located in Travis Country, will play a key role in the future of the company. It will serve as the new corporate HQ for Tesla, and Musk himself expects the site will become the biggest cell factory in the world, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

A development of this significance needs an equally epic opening party, which is exactly what the company delivered. The livestreamed event, which saw Musk showered in neon lights as he took the stage, was precluded by a shimmering show of coordinated drone technology.

Elon Musk speaks at Tesla's Cyber Rodeo event on Thursday, April 7th, 2022. Tesla (via YouTube)

As an army of drones bustled through the night sky to form images of Nikola Tesla, the Tesla Cybertruck, the Dogecoin Shiba and more, the steady thump of pumping techno music soundtracked all the action. The 10-minute routine was a short but impressive showing that once again highlights the "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" producer's affinity for the sounds of the underground.

The rave-like spectacle is the latest event in an increasingly long list of electronic-music inspired events to have taken place on Tesla campuses. Prior to opening up the company's Berlin Gigafactory, Giga Fest became an opportunity for the public to tour the factory while enjoying the sounds of techno and house music.

You can watch the full Cyber Rodeo stream below.