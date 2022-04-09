Skip to main content
Elon Musk Opens Tesla's Texas Gigafactory With EDM-Fueled "Cyber Rodeo" Event

Elon Musk Opens Tesla's Texas Gigafactory With EDM-Fueled "Cyber Rodeo" Event

Approximately 15,000 people attended the event, which opened with a rave-like spectacle complete with a coordinated live drone show.

Austin Ramsey

Approximately 15,000 people attended the event, which opened with a rave-like spectacle complete with a coordinated live drone show.

No one knows how to throw a company party quite like Elon Musk.

An event called Cyber Rodeo marked the grand opening of Tesla's new Austin-based Gigafactory, a site which is expected to employ 10,000 people. 

The factory, located in Travis Country, will play a key role in the future of the company. It will serve as the new corporate HQ for Tesla, and Musk himself expects the site will become the biggest cell factory in the world, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

A development of this significance needs an equally epic opening party, which is exactly what the company delivered. The livestreamed event, which saw Musk showered in neon lights as he took the stage, was precluded by a shimmering show of coordinated drone technology.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2022-04-09 at 10.21.49 AM
EVENTS

Elon Musk Opens Tesla's Texas Gigafactory With EDM-Fueled "Cyber Rodeo" Event

Approximately 15,000 people attended the event, which opened with a rave-like spectacle complete with a coordinated live drone show.

By Cameron Sunkel13 seconds ago
MEUTE
EVENTS

A Techno Marching Band Might Be the Most Unique Thing You See at Coachella 2022

MEUTE will perform at both weekends of Coachella 2022, as well as a set in downtown L.A.

By Niko Sani12 minutes ago
pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Armin van Buuren's Electrifying New Single, "Come Around Again"

van Buuren first teased the highly anticipated single, a collaboration with Billen Ted and JC Stewart, at Ultra earlier this year.

By Niko Sani22 minutes ago
Elon Musk speaks at Tesla's Cyber Rodeo event on Thursday, April 7th, 2022.

Elon Musk speaks at Tesla's Cyber Rodeo event on Thursday, April 7th, 2022.

As an army of drones bustled through the night sky to form images of Nikola Tesla, the Tesla Cybertruck, the Dogecoin Shiba and more, the steady thump of pumping techno music soundtracked all the action. The 10-minute routine was a short but impressive showing that once again highlights the "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" producer's affinity for the sounds of the underground.

The rave-like spectacle is the latest event in an increasingly long list of electronic-music inspired events to have taken place on Tesla campuses. Prior to opening up the company's Berlin Gigafactory, Giga Fest became an opportunity for the public to tour the factory while enjoying the sounds of techno and house music.

You can watch the full Cyber Rodeo stream below.

Related

245090244_414225826912758_5334500568549753837_n
NEWS

Elon Musk Hosts First "Rave Cave" Event at Tesla Gigafactory: Watch

Tesla turned their factory's grand opening into a public spectacle.

sven vath
EVENTS

Sven Väth Performs DJ Set at Elon Musk's Tesla Gigafactory In Berlin

Väth's performance marks the second electronic music show to take place at the Tesla Gigafactory.

Elon Musk producer pose
NEWS

SEC Filing Reveals Elon Musk Will Now Be Known as "Technoking of Tesla"

The company's CFO also now has a new title, "Master of Coin."

1151605a-4bba-4ecd-aac9-1742df02732a-0x0-KJC_5055-1
GEAR + TECH

Elon Musk Introduced Tesla's New AI Robot With a Human Awkwardly Dancing to EDM in Tights

The "humanoid" Tesla Bot isn't the first product Musk has introduced that has received strange looks.

Elon Musk Neuralink
FEATURES

5 Lessons From Elon Musk the Music Industry Should Follow

"Don't doubt ur vibe" on these lessons from tech visionary Elon Musk.

elon musk
NEWS

Elon Musk Wins Approval to Construct Underground Tunnel Network Through Las Vegas

Imagine traveling around the Las Vegas Strip via an underground network of autonomous Tesla taxis.

sven vath elon musk
MUSIC RELEASES

Sven Väth Gifts Elon Musk With Space Travel-Themed Soundtrack

Sven Väth appeared to be quite inspired by Musk following an interaction with the tech mogul at the Axel Springer Award ceremony.

Ec8b3wcUMAUf1mz
GEAR + TECH

Elon Musk Shares 3D Rendering of New Tesla Factory with "Rave Space on the Roof"

The legend of the eccentric luminary Elon Musk continues.