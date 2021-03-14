3LAU, Gramatik, More to Headline "The Beat Goes Live" Benefit Show

Bringing together artists and venues from around the globe, virtual events platform Paarti is gearing up for a big weekend of music streaming with their new THE BEAT GOES LIVE online festival. Taking place March 19th to 21st, proceeds will go directly to music venues and unspecified charities of their choice.

Paarti is also ensuring THE BEAT GOES LIVE capitalizes on the current NFT boom by awarding exclusive digital artworks to top live donors. 3LAU, who recently sold a collection of NFT items for a record-breaking $11.6 million, is slated to kick off the weekend at 10AM PT (1PM ET) with a 30-minute set. Gramatik is also set to headline with his collaborative Cyberpunk project with Luxas. Notably, in 2017, Gramatik became the first artist to tokenize revenue streams. Luciano, Seth Troxler, Yves V and others will also make appearances, with additional artists to be announced.

Participating artists will be performing from 13 different international nightclubs, including Versuz Dance & Nightclub in Belgium, Privilege Ibiza in Spain, and Cavo Paradiso in Greece.

“Nightlife has a top layer that’s all about partying, big effects, and a crazy atmosphere — but under that layer, there’s a uniting vibe that can create friendship, love, and community," a representative from Versuz said in a statement. "It’s exactly that vibe that is missing in so many peoples’ lives and live-streaming platforms right now."

Tickets for THE BEAT GOES LIVE are on sale now via fiat and cryptocurrency.

