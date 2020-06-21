[WATCH] The Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Virtual Rave-A-Thon is Now Live

Insomniac's Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Virtual Rave-A-Thon is officially live with two jam-packed nights of entertainment. Following a well-received EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon in May, Insomniac has continued to seamlessly transition their beloved festival properties to the digital realm. The West Coast-based summer festival is making its long-awaited return to the Pacific Northwest in virtual form this year for a marathon weekend of performances.

The madness of Beyond Wonderland has already begun to set in with 3LAU leading the charge. His performance is followed by Good Times Ahead, William Black, LUCII, YehMe2, Cash Cash, Showtek, Dash Berlin, and MiTiS, who will take fans deeper down the rabbit hole ultimately leading to a hotly anticipated closing set from deadmau5's alternate alias, TESTPILOT.

Sunday's action opens up with the stylings of the meteoric house duo Meduza. The party rolls on from there with sets from Habstrakt, Sage Armstrong B2B Luke Andy, Manila Killa, Ghastly, Laidback Luke, Nitti Gritti, a special after-hours set from Carnage, and Blunts & Blondes. The weekend comes to a smashing conclusion with a set from the godfather of hard trap himself, SAYMYNAME.

Both days of the Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Virtual Rave-A-Thon will be hosted by Pasquale Rotella and begin streaming at 6 PM PST. The festival is fundraising in support of charitable organizations, Rave Recovery, and Equal Justice Initiative.

