2021 Edition of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19

Organizers of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica have officially pulled the plug on the event's 2021 edition. Originally scheduled for March 3-7, 2021, the fest has now been postponed to January 12-18, 2022.

Citing the impact of COVID-19, they shared an official statement in which they note that they worked tirelessly with the Costa Rican government, but to no avail. "From the beginning, plans for the upcoming edition were based on Costa Rican governmental guidance on the gradual return of mass events, which included 100% event capacity by March 2021 in the country," the statement reads. "BPM’s collaborative work with the government of Costa Rica was constant, however complete clarity on restrictions remained unattainable as of 12th January, and therefore BPM felt they would be unable to deliver the festival experience they strive to give their patrons."

At the time of this article's publication, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that the COVID-19 threat in Costa Rica is currently at "Level 4: Very High" and any potential travelers "should avoid all travel" to the country. However, The Costa Rica News reports that the nation's first influx of vaccinations have progressed smoothly, with The Costa Rican Social Security Fund announcing that 9,751 people have received the first dose as of January 7th. The Tico Times adds that the country's Finance Ministry has purchased vaccines for 648,000 more people.

The BPM Festival: Costa Rica's statement goes on to assert that the decision to cancel the 2021 iteration was not precipitated by a surge of outbreaks within the country. "BPM’s main priority is and always has been to provide its guests with the most enjoyable experience in the safest environment possible," the announcement continues. "Unfortunately, with the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, this proved to be an unattainable goal, despite BPM’s extensive health plan. BPM explored many options to carry out the festival, including rapid on-site testing, and ultimately share our patron’s sentiment in disappointment and frustration in this decision."

The BPM Festival: Costa Rica is accepting refund requests. Ticket-holders also have the option to roll their tickets over to the 2022 event and receive access to an additional two days of the festival, eight added showcases, and BPM merchandise. For more information on ticketing options, head over to the festival's "2021 Ticketing & Refund Policy" microsite.

You can read the full statement here.

