The Chainsmokers to Perform at Charity Concert for 20-Year 9/11 Commemoration

The “Never Forget Concert” will also feature Wyclef Jean, Journey, and more.

In remembrance of the horrific September 11th attacks 20 years ago, a commemorative charity concert has been planned in New York.

The one-night event, titled the “Never Forget Concert,” is scheduled for August 21st at the Jones Beach Theater. The show boasts a star-studded lineup featuring The Chainsmokers, Wyclef Jean, Journey, Steve Miller Band, and Ann Wilson of the legendary rock band Heart, among others.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit that builds mortgage-free smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The organization will donate tickets to 9/11 first responders, military personnel, and Gold Star families.

Flyer for the "Never Forget Concert" with Wyclef Jean, The Chainsmokers, Journey, and more.

"Twenty years ago, first responders rushed toward danger when America was attacked," said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the foundation. "For the last two decades, Tunnel to Towers has been on a mission to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice that day, and all of the brave men and women in uniform who continue to risk life and limb running toward danger when everyone else is running away."

"We are grateful to the artists and our partners who support our mission and have made this special tribute possible."

Pre-sale tickets are available now and can be purchased here. Additional tickets will be made available tomorrow, July 9th at 10AM.