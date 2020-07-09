The Chainsmokers Announce They're Recording a New Album Ahead of Forthcoming Drive-In Concert

After a brief musical hiatus, The Chainsmokers are returning to the live music circuit. The New York City-born duo recently announced a drive-in concert on Long Island called "Safe & Sound Hamptons," which will go down at Nova’s Ark Project on July 25th.

Organizers are prepared to admit a total of 600 cars for the show, which is being touted as a "live music tailgate experience." Moreover, personal protective equipment will be provided to all guests, including masks, which need to be worn when leaving their area to go to the restrooms. Hand-washing and sanitization stations will also be available.

All proceeds from the concert will be directed to No Kid Hungry, the Children’s Medical Fund of New York, and Southampton Fresh Air Home, among other local Hamptons businesses. "While we’ve been recording our new album most of the year, it’s given us the opportunity to listen and learn about problems in our society and we have taken giving back and supporting change very seriously," said The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall in a quote provided to Page Six. "Also, helping local small businesses in a place near and dear to us is the least we could do."

According to Page Six, joining The Chainsmokers for the show are Southampton’s Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who DJs and produces music under the moniker D-Sol, and singer-songwriter Matt White.

You can purchase tickets to "Safe & Sound Hamptons" here.

