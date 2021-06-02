The Chainsmokers Set to Headline San Diego's Blended Festival, a Hybrid Music and Wine Fest

Deorro, Loud Luxury, Nelly and more are also confirmed to appear at Blended Festival.

The organizers of San Diego's Blended Festival have announced the return of the unique hybrid wine and music fest, which is scheduled for October 15th and 16th. The festival premiered as an instant hit, selling out its inaugural event back in 2019. They now hope lightning will strike twice after announcing a stellar lineup brimming with major artists in the worlds of electronic, hip-hop, pop, and country music.

Headlining the wine-centric festival will be Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers, who will be joined by Deorro, Nelly, Loud Luxury, and more. The two-day event will also feature a stage with notable chefs as well as popular food vendors offering culinary experiences, such as celebrity sommelier Matthew-Lorèn.

“We’re thrilled to present this unique mix of genres and big talent to where it all began," said Kalika Moquin, Blended Festival Director, in a press release. “The Blended Fest brand is modeled to thrive where enthusiasts of music, wine, and culinary experiences reside and visit. San Diego encompasses all three."

The flyer for Blended Festival 2021 with headliners The Chainsmokers. Blended Festival

This year Blended Festival will also introduce a Wellness Lounge. The lounge comes in partnership with When The Music Stops, a nonprofit with a mission "to support emotional and mental health with music, connection, and love." Premium activations will be included in the Maxim VIP Village with bottle service, celebrity DJs, and more.

My Wine Society, the brand behind Blended Festival, is a popular wine app for millennials. By downloading the app, attendees will virtually meet other ticket-holders before the event, track their wine tastings, and gain access to the pre- and after-parties, among other perks. Blended Festival will also be a fully cashless event, prompting fans to download the app in order to pre-register for activities.

Tickets for Blended Festival are currently on sale. Two-day packages start at $149 with VIP, premium upgrades, and layaway plans available. Click here to purchase passes and learn more.

