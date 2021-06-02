The Chainsmokers Set to Headline San Diego's Blended Festival, a Hybrid Music and Wine Fest

The Chainsmokers Set to Headline San Diego's Blended Festival, a Hybrid Music and Wine Fest

Deorro, Loud Luxury, Nelly and more are also confirmed to appear at Blended Festival.
Author:
Publish date:

Olav Stubberud

Deorro, Loud Luxury, Nelly and more are also confirmed to appear at Blended Festival.

The organizers of San Diego's Blended Festival have announced the return of the unique hybrid wine and music fest, which is scheduled for October 15th and 16th. The festival premiered as an instant hit, selling out its inaugural event back in 2019. They now hope lightning will strike twice after announcing a stellar lineup brimming with major artists in the worlds of electronic, hip-hop, pop, and country music. 

Headlining the wine-centric festival will be Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers, who will be joined by Deorro, Nelly, Loud Luxury, and more. The two-day event will also feature a stage with notable chefs as well as popular food vendors offering culinary experiences, such as celebrity sommelier Matthew-Lorèn.

“We’re thrilled to present this unique mix of genres and big talent to where it all began," said Kalika Moquin, Blended Festival Director, in a press release. “The Blended Fest brand is modeled to thrive where enthusiasts of music, wine, and culinary experiences reside and visit. San Diego encompasses all three."

Blended Festival

The flyer for Blended Festival 2021 with headliners The Chainsmokers. 

This year Blended Festival will also introduce a Wellness Lounge. The lounge comes in partnership with When The Music Stops, a nonprofit with a mission "to support emotional and mental health with music, connection, and love." Premium activations will be included in the Maxim VIP Village with bottle service, celebrity DJs, and more. 

My Wine Society, the brand behind Blended Festival, is a popular wine app for millennials. By downloading the app, attendees will virtually meet other ticket-holders before the event, track their wine tastings, and gain access to the pre- and after-parties, among other perks. Blended Festival will also be a fully cashless event, prompting fans to download the app in order to pre-register for activities. 

Tickets for Blended Festival are currently on sale. Two-day packages start at $149 with VIP, premium upgrades, and layaway plans available. Click here to purchase passes and learn more. 

FOLLOW BLENDED FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/blendedfest
Instagram: instagram.com/blendedfest

Related

CRSSDFestivalCrowd
EVENTS

CRSSD Curated the Coolest Vibe Last Weekend in San Diego [EVENT REVIEW]

In its 6th edition, San Diego's CRSSD festival left nothing but smiles from ear to ear for music fans.

The-Chainsmokers-Rukes3
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Confirmed as Creamfields 2020 Headliners

They're the fourth headliners to be announced for the summer festival.

CRSSD2016_FLG-23
EVENTS

9 Tracks That Will Amp You Up For CRSSD Music Festival

Welcome to festival paradise.

pokemon-go-fest-2021-1622070362534
GEAR + TECH

The Annual Pokémon GO Fest is Turning Into a Music Festival in 2021

Niantic wants to know if you're a Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star.

chainsmokers
EVENTS

The Chainsmokers Headlined a Hamptons Drive-In Show That Devolved Into Concert Devoid of Social Distancing

Footage of the event appears to show large groups of people congregated outside of their designated spot in the venue.

1_3qu14ox2oveypbr6n2eum
NEWS

The Chainsmokers and Illenium Debut New Collab at Ultra Music Festival

The duo brought out Illenium midway through their set.

Eric Prydz
EVENTS

Eric Prydz is Performing Three Sets Under Different Aliases at Chicago's Debut ARC Music Festival

ZHU, Nicole Moudaber, FISHER, and many more will also perform at the Labor Day Weekend festival.

Baha Beach Fest
EVENTS

Ozuna, Anuel AA, J Balvin, More Set to Headline Baja Beach Fest 2021

The reggaeton and Latin multi-day music festival will run for two weekends in August.