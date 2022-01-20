The Chainsmokers and Tiësto to Headline Super Bowl 2022 Parties

After Sunday's drubbing of the Philadelphia Eagles, it's only a matter of time until Tom Brady makes it to his eighth Super Bowl. And this year he'll be joined by some of the dance music's most popular artists for one of the biggest events of Super Bowl Weekend 2022.

Tiësto and The Chainsmokers have been confirmed as headliners for Maxim's "Big Game Weekend," Billboard reports. The two-night event, where guests will reportedly have the chance to win Super Bowl tickets and cash, is sponsored by DIRECTV and is said to combine music, entertainment and sports.

The Chainsmokers will perform on Friday, February 11th at "MaximBet Music At The Market," which will highlight Maxim’s online sports betting platform, MaximBet. The duo, who have been teasing the impending release of their fourth album, TCS4, will perform at City Market LA, an open-air event space and former produce market in downtown Los Angeles. They are slated for a 90-minute set and will be joined by chart-topping "Yes Indeed" rapper Lil Baby.

"This annual event never fails to deliver, year after year, and we’re psyched to be a part of it and bring the energy and excitement to LA," said The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall in a press statement.

Tiësto, on the other hand, is set to headline Saturday's event on February 12th, with additional performances by Loud Luxury and DJ Vice. The Dutch dance music legend will appear alongside special guest host 50 Cent at the event, "DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights."

"This the biggest weekend in sports," added Tiësto, "and I can’t wait to celebrate the moment in a big way with everyone coming to party with me at Maxim Electric Nights!"

You can purchase tickets to Maxim's "Big Game Weekend" events here. The 2022 Super Bowl will take place at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13th in Los Angeles.