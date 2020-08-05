Hardwell, deadmau5, More Announced on "Creamfields House Party 2020" Lineup

Following the postponement of its 2020 in-person event and the announcement of its foray into the virtual concert space, Creamfields has dropped the official lineup for the "Creamfields House Party 2020 Edition."

Earlier this week, news broke that the iconic UK festival would be hosting a livestream that would feature some of the best sets from Creamfields over the last few years along with exclusive, never-before-seen headline sets. Organizers kept their word, releasing a lineup that has something in it for everyone.

Set to appear at the two-day virtual house party Saturday, August 29th to Sunday, August 30th are Annie Mac, Armin van Buuren, Camelphat, Carl Cox, deadmau5, Duke Dumont, Fatboy Slim, Galantis, Hardwell, Pete Tong, Tchami, The Blessed Madonna, Tiësto, and more. A surefire can't-miss set is Jamie Jones B2B Green Velvet B2B Patrick Topping, a trifecta of house talent that stunned fans in 2019.

Creamfields is partnering with one of the UK's long-established mental health charities, Mind, to raise both money and awareness for this vital program. "We are so grateful to the organizers of the prestigious Creamfields Festival for choosing to support Mind through their Virtual Weekender," said Kathleen Miles, Director of Fundraising at Mind, in a press release. "The virtual festival will be an important platform to raise awareness of mental health problems, particularly amongst young people. The support from Creamfields is vital in helping us to reach those in need and letting them know that they are not alone."

Tune in to watch the "Creamfields House Party" on Saturday, August 29th from 14:00 to 02:00 and Sunday, August 30th from 12:00 to 23:00 via the fest's dedicated microsite. Viewers will get the chance to enter an array of exclusive competitions across the weekend with a range of tickets and prizes up for grabs.

