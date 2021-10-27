The Irresistible Fun of Dirtybird Campout In 24 Wild Photos

Just a week ahead of EDC Las Vegas this year, a wonderland for weirdos took place in California’s little city of Modesto.

As the dust settled, one fact became abundantly clear to house and techno music lovers in attendance: Dirtybird Campout is pure insanity in all the best possible ways.

Over the course of the weekend campers delighted in a star-studded lineup, which was unexpectedly complemented by a bevy of some of the most nostalgic games ever played at summer camp. Eardrums were pleasantly walloped by techno and house music icons like Damian Lazarus, Carl Craig, Boyz Noise, and Claude VonStroke, as well as hip-hop luminaries like Too $hort, Digable Planets, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Games took the event to a whole new level too. There were potato sack races and tug-of-war. Activities like lap dancing musical chairs and a disco-themed party that was dressed up as a bingo competition added some signature spices to the festival’s winning recipe.

EDM.com was on the ground at Dirtybird Campout 2021, and to help tell the tale, we’ve assembled 24 photos that encapsulate the excellence that keeps dance music fans coming back for more each year.

For those who participated in the shenanigans at Dirtybird’s flagship festival, the photos ahead will be a trip down memory lane. For those who weren’t there, they should pack plenty of motivation to not miss out in 2022.

Nostalgia was a special guest at the festival. Credit: imkeiki

Bingo was a prize in itself. Credit: Get Tiny

The Bass Lodge stage was a fan favorite the entire weekend. Credit: imkeiki

Sacha Robotti drops his signature "sloth acid" sounds on the main stage. Credit: imkeiki

Barclay Crenshaw was seen carrying a large chipmunk baby and nobody gave it a second thought. Credit: imkeiki

Congrats to the Red Team, who took home another title in the beloved Dirtybird Campout camp games. Credit: Get Tiny

Even the staff are here for the music. Credit: Divisuals

The lake added just the right splash of color at peak hours of the day. Credit: Get Tiny

Flailing limbs are a frequent occurrence at Dirtybird Campout. Credit: imkeiki

What victory looks like. Get Tiny

Potato sack races get serious. Credit: Divisuals

Walks back and forth were one of the best ways to make friends. Credit: Gina Joy

Some stumbled onto the sort of Black Jack that blows minds. Credit: Gina Joy

Sacha Robotti seen screenprinting a souvenir Credit: imkeiki

Staff photos are a tradition at Campout too. How many of your friends snuck into the shot? Credit: imkeiki

Fans get lots of little prizes and crafts to take home. The more they participate, the more they get! Credit: imkeiki

Founders, Barclay Crenshaw and Aundy Crenshaw share a smile. Credit: imkeiki

Fans designed some of the coolest patches. Earning them made the perfect pastime too. Credit: imkeiki

To say "the games got crazy" would be an understatement. Credit: Get Tiny

Camping is one of the best parts, whether you're a total novice or a pro. Credit: imkeiki

Some people couldn't be troubled to walk, so naturally, they drove their pineapple to the stage. Credit: imkeiki

Fun times were had by all. Credit: imkeiki

FOLLOW DIRTYBIRD:

Website: dirtybirdrecords.com

Facebook: facebook.com/dirtybirdrecords

Twitter: twitter.com/Dirtybird

Instagram: instagram.com/dirtybirdrecords