The Irresistible Fun of Dirtybird Campout In 24 Wild Photos
Just a week ahead of EDC Las Vegas this year, a wonderland for weirdos took place in California’s little city of Modesto.
As the dust settled, one fact became abundantly clear to house and techno music lovers in attendance: Dirtybird Campout is pure insanity in all the best possible ways.
Over the course of the weekend campers delighted in a star-studded lineup, which was unexpectedly complemented by a bevy of some of the most nostalgic games ever played at summer camp. Eardrums were pleasantly walloped by techno and house music icons like Damian Lazarus, Carl Craig, Boyz Noise, and Claude VonStroke, as well as hip-hop luminaries like Too $hort, Digable Planets, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.
Games took the event to a whole new level too. There were potato sack races and tug-of-war. Activities like lap dancing musical chairs and a disco-themed party that was dressed up as a bingo competition added some signature spices to the festival’s winning recipe.
EDM.com was on the ground at Dirtybird Campout 2021, and to help tell the tale, we’ve assembled 24 photos that encapsulate the excellence that keeps dance music fans coming back for more each year.
For those who participated in the shenanigans at Dirtybird’s flagship festival, the photos ahead will be a trip down memory lane. For those who weren’t there, they should pack plenty of motivation to not miss out in 2022.
