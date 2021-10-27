October 27, 2021
The Irresistible Fun of Dirtybird Campout In 24 Wild Photos
The Irresistible Fun of Dirtybird Campout In 24 Wild Photos

Get a glimpse into the insanity that makes Dirtybird Campout unlike any other music festival in America.
Get Tiny

Just a week ahead of EDC Las Vegas this year, a wonderland for weirdos took place in California’s little city of Modesto.

As the dust settled, one fact became abundantly clear to house and techno music lovers in attendance: Dirtybird Campout is pure insanity in all the best possible ways. 

Over the course of the weekend campers delighted in a star-studded lineup, which was unexpectedly complemented by a bevy of some of the most nostalgic games ever played at summer camp. Eardrums were pleasantly walloped by techno and house music icons like Damian Lazarus, Carl Craig, Boyz Noise, and Claude VonStroke, as well as hip-hop luminaries like Too $hort, Digable Planets, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. 

Games took the event to a whole new level too. There were potato sack races and tug-of-war. Activities like lap dancing musical chairs and a disco-themed party that was dressed up as a bingo competition added some signature spices to the festival’s winning recipe.

EDM.com was on the ground at Dirtybird Campout 2021, and to help tell the tale, we’ve assembled 24 photos that encapsulate the excellence that keeps dance music fans coming back for more each year.

For those who participated in the shenanigans at Dirtybird’s flagship festival, the photos ahead will be a trip down memory lane. For those who weren’t there, they should pack plenty of motivation to not miss out in 2022. 

Nostalgia was a special guest at the festival.

Bingo was a prize in itself. 

The Bass Lodge stage was a fan favorite the entire weekend. 

Sacha Robotti drops his signature "sloth acid" sounds on the main stage.

Barclay Crenshaw was seen carrying a large chipmunk baby and nobody gave it a second thought. 

Congrats to the Red Team, who took home another title in the beloved Dirtybird Campout camp games.

Even the staff are here for the music.

The lake added just the right splash of color at peak hours of the day.

Flailing limbs are a frequent occurrence at Dirtybird Campout.

What victory looks like. 

Potato sack races get serious.

Walks back and forth were one of the best ways to make friends.

Some stumbled onto the sort of Black Jack that blows minds. 

Sacha Robotti seen screenprinting a souvenir 

Staff photos are a tradition at Campout too. How many of your friends snuck into the shot?

Ardalan came to kill.

Fans get lots of little prizes and crafts to take home. The more they participate, the more they get!

Founders, Barclay Crenshaw and Aundy Crenshaw share a smile.

Fans designed some of the coolest patches. Earning them made the perfect pastime too. 

To say "the games got crazy" would be an understatement.

Camping is one of the best parts, whether you're a total novice or a pro.

The stage stayed packed.

Some people couldn't be troubled to walk, so naturally, they drove their pineapple to the stage.

Fun times were had by all. 

