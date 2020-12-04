The LIFE Stream Project is Streaming a Virtual Concert to Raise Awareness of Child Sex Trafficking

As part of their efforts to raise awareness of child sex trafficking, The LIFE Stream Project is hosting a can't-miss virtual music festival.

The team behind the venture, led by CHIIEF, Shaysova, and Gestalt Theory, launched the event series with the goal of "helping humanity get back to love through music, poetry and art." The streaming event, which begins at 11AM MST (1PM ET, 10AM PT) today, December 4th, features a slew of impressive DJs. Kap Slap, Dabow, Crimson Child, and many more are set to take the decks in the name of altruism.

In addition to the musical lineup, the minds behind the event have also confirmed a number of guest speakers from Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit organization that assists governments around the world in the rescue of human trafficking and sex trafficking victims.

You can check out the virtual concert's flier below and grab your tickets here. For more information about The LIFE Stream Project, navigate here.