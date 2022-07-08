The Met Is Transforming Its Rooftop For an Electronic Music Series This Summer

In a move almost no one could have predicted, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced a summer-long electronic music event series.

"Sun Sets" is the first concert series to ever grace The Met, with performances scheduled on Fridays and Saturdays beginning July 8th and ending September 3rd. Don't expect the events to be a late-night affair, though—the music kicks off at 5:30pm and ends at 8:30, according to The Met.

The event series "celebrates the freedom, inclusivity, and creativity of electronic music culture," according to The Met. A slew of DJs and dance music producers have been confirmed to perform on the rooftop this summer, such as David Paglia, Liondub, Connie, Stealthy, Vyper and Raw Unkut, among others.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Robert Bye

While the ever-popular, oft-pretentious Met Gala will remain the most prestigious event at the museum, "Sun Sets" looks to provide a haven for those drawn to the allure of New York City nightlife.

Those interested in checking out "Sun Sets" will be able to attend with the purchase of admission to the museum. Attendance is on a first-come, first-serve basis and events will only occur as long as weather permits.

You can find more information and a full lineup here.