Skip to main content
The Met Is Transforming Its Rooftop For an Electronic Music Series This Summer

The Met Is Transforming Its Rooftop For an Electronic Music Series This Summer

The summer 2022 event series "celebrates the freedom, inclusivity, and creativity of electronic music culture," according to The Met.

Changqing Lu

The summer 2022 event series "celebrates the freedom, inclusivity, and creativity of electronic music culture," according to The Met.

In a move almost no one could have predicted, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced a summer-long electronic music event series.

"Sun Sets" is the first concert series to ever grace The Met, with performances scheduled on Fridays and Saturdays beginning July 8th and ending September 3rd. Don't expect the events to be a late-night affair, though—the music kicks off at 5:30pm and ends at 8:30, according to The Met.

The event series "celebrates the freedom, inclusivity, and creativity of electronic music culture," according to The Met. A slew of DJs and dance music producers have been confirmed to perform on the rooftop this summer, such as David Paglia, Liondub, Connie, Stealthy, Vyper and Raw Unkut, among others.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

changqing-lu-HdldS2Lt-Xc-unsplash
EVENTS

The Met Is Transforming Its Rooftop For an Electronic Music Series This Summer

The summer 2022 event series "celebrates the freedom, inclusivity, and creativity of electronic music culture," according to The Met.

By Niko Sanijust now
Infected Mushroom 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Infected Mushroom Announce 25-Year Anniversary Album, Unveil First Single "A Cookie From Space"

"This is as much of an Infected Mushroom album as it gets."

By Mikala Lugen7 hours ago
ultra europe
EVENTS

Here Are the Set Times and Festival Map for Ultra Europe 2022

Ultra Europe 2022 boasts headlining DJ sets from Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Amelie Lens, Tiësto, Alesso and many more.

By EDM.com Staff9 hours ago

While the ever-popular, oft-pretentious Met Gala will remain the most prestigious event at the museum, "Sun Sets" looks to provide a haven for those drawn to the allure of New York City nightlife. 

Those interested in checking out "Sun Sets" will be able to attend with the purchase of admission to the museum. Attendance is on a first-come, first-serve basis and events will only occur as long as weather permits.

You can find more information and a full lineup here.

Related

STS9, STS9 red rocks, STS9 sky world
EVENTS

Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks In 2022

Porter Robinson, Kraftwerk, Zeds Dead and many more will descend on the iconic open air venue in 2022.

GF3_preview
EVENTS

The Electronic Music Awards Returns For Second Year This November

Not your average award show.

summer camp
EVENTS

"Summer Camp Fields Forever": Inside The 20th Edition of Summer Camp Music Festival

The festival saw its highest attendance to date, gathering 25,000 people to celebrate its 20th anniversary with GRiZ, STS9, The Floozies, and more.

2021_MOMEM_2000x1270
NEWS

Museum of Modern Electronic Music Opening In April 2022

Plans for the museum were revealed back in 2015, when its proprietors announced "the first electronic music museum."

Crust Nation Presents iBoatNyC Summer Concert Series (Hornblower Cruises)
EVENTS

Don't Miss Out on the One-of-a-Kind iBoatNYC Summer Concert Cruise Series

Crust Nation presents iBoatNYC Summer Concert Series featuring events by Space Yacht, Groove Cruise, Goldfish, Firebeatz, Robbie Rivera, MAKJ and more.

steve aoki
EVENTS

North Tahoe's First-Ever Electronic Music Experience to Feature Steve Aoki, Louis The Child

The two-day electronic music spectacular will take over North Tahoe over 2022's Fourth of July weekend.

Tomorrowland
EVENTS

The Ultimate Electronic Music European Tour Summer 2022

Here's a 30-day dream journey for an EDM fan in Europe next summer.

general
EVENTS

Historic Victoria Baths Swimming Site to Be Transformed Into "Rave Complex"

Organized by Red Bull, the event will feature a lineup of local Manchester DJs.