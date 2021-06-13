The Midnight Announce 2022 North American Tour

In addition to the tour announcement, the synthwave duo released a new music video for their track "Fire in the Sky."

Known for dishing out nostalgic synthwave music, The Midnight are set to share their sound across two continents next year.

The genre-leading duo will be spending their spring hopping from city to city for close to three dozen shows in North America before hitting Europe for 16 dates across 11 countries. While the European tour has been announced for some time now, The Midnight just recently shared the news of their North American dates.

While many know that the core Midnight is two members, they oftentimes perform as a full band. In a press release issued to announce the tour, The Midnight shared that they'll be bringing a larger band on the road and are set to perform new tracks.

"Over the last few months, we have spent a lot of time together writing new music and reminiscing on the feeling of what it’s like to share what we do with an audience," The Midnight said in a statement. "We have the best fans, and we’re so excited to bring a bigger band, bigger show and new songs to all of these cities."

In addition to the live announcement, fans were excited to see their retro-futuristic vision come to life in the form of a new music video for their track "Fire in the Sky" from their 2020 album Monsters. In true synthwave fashion, the video is rich with neon lights, high-speed late-night drives, and some robots for good measure. 

Tickets to The Midnight's North American and European tours are on sale now. You can check out the complete list of stops and pick up tickets for yourself on their website.

