The Sims to Host In-Game Music Festival

The musical performances—including one by prolific singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha—will partly be conducted in Simlish, the game's fictional native tongue.

EA Games' The Sims 4 will host a forthcoming in-game music festival unlike any other. 

Virtual music festivals featuring many of the world's biggest artists have landed on Fortnite, Minecraft, and Roblox in recent memory, captivating millions in the process. For its part, The Sims franchise as a whole has sold over 200 million copies globally, with the game's latest installment proving to be EA's bestselling asset in the series yet. Naturally, it presents fertile ground for hosting highly visible events of a similar caliber. 

Prolific singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha is slated to headline the festival, dubbed Sims Sessions, which will also include performances from Glass Animals and Joy Oladokun. According to The Verge, the artists will be performing some of their tracks in Simlish, the game's native tongue. That even includes Rexha, who will be performing her single "Sabotage" in the fictitious language. 

While the thought of listening to a performance in Simlish may sound crazy, this is a gimmick EA has been keeping up for quite some time. Artists such as Jason Derulo and Katy Perry have previously recorded Simlish covers of their hit songs. A recent video compilation from Roomie highlights some of the many artists who have gotten in on the act, such as Jon Bellion, who performed his hit Zedd collab "Beautiful Now" in the language.

Fans will have time to catch all the action and buy collectible in-game merchandise from the performing artists from June 29th to July 7th.

