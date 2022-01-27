New Florida Music Festival Announces Lineup With deadmau5, Marshmello, RL Grime, More

Thunder Beats Music Festival have announced a booming phase one lineup of their inaugural 2022 event, with the second wave set to be announced soon.

Taking place at the Pensacola Interstate Fair Grounds in Florida, Thunder Beats Music Festival features a massive lineup of artists including deadmau5, Marshmello, Baauer, Zomboy and Kaskade as well as a host of regional talent. Over 100 artists will perform across three stages during the fest, presented by Thunder Ranch Entertainment Holdings.

Thunder Beats Music Festival Phase 1 lineup announcement. c/o Press

Organizers also announced that deadmau5 is bringing his fan-favorite "cube" production, which was recently confirmed to appear in Las Vegas as part of a high-profile residency at Zouk Nightclub.

A portion of the festival's proceeds will benefit charities such as the Wounded Warrior.

Three-day general admission tickets are on sale now and start at $300. VIP weekend passes will start at $400, plus fees. For more information, visit Thunder Beats' website.