Kiss 2020 Goodbye With "Tiësto & Friends NYE Party" Virtual Show

If you were still in search of something to watch as you kiss this wild year goodbye, Tiësto and SiriusXM have got you covered. The dance music legend has announced a special "Tiësto & Friends NYE Party 2020" with his label, Musical Freedom. And the lineup is stacked.

Kicking the festivities off on December 31st will be WH0, performing a 30-minute set. The party continues with Zookëper, Moksi, and KREAM. Tiësto himself will then be throwing down a special 90-minute set split—between his VER:WEST alias—and will ring in 2021 as only Tiësto could.

Tiësto has a lot to be proud of this year, not only on the music front, but also in his personal life. 2020 was the year the prolific artist became a father, welcoming his beautiful baby girl Viola Margreet Verwest into the world with his wife Annika Backes Verwest. He also dropped an amazing house rework of Joel Corry and MNEK's global smash hit "Head & Heart." Since Tiësto truly is the Energizer Bunny of EDM, we can only assume 2021 will bring on a bevy of amazing new singles to add to his already impressive catalog.

"Tiësto & Friends NYE Party 2020" will go live on December 31st at 8PM ET (5PM PT) on SiriusXM BPM.

