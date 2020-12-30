Kiss 2020 Goodbye With "Tiësto & Friends NYE Party" Virtual Show

Kiss 2020 Goodbye With "Tiësto & Friends NYE Party" Virtual Show

Get down to sets by Tiësto, KREAM, Moksi, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

If you were still in search of something to watch as you kiss this wild year goodbye, Tiësto and SiriusXM have got you covered. The dance music legend has announced a special "Tiësto & Friends NYE Party 2020" with his label, Musical Freedom. And the lineup is stacked. 

Kicking the festivities off on December 31st will be WH0, performing a 30-minute set. The party continues with Zookëper, Moksi, and KREAM. Tiësto himself will then be throwing down a special 90-minute set split—between his VER:WEST alias—and will ring in 2021 as only Tiësto could.

Tiësto has a lot to be proud of this year, not only on the music front, but also in his personal life. 2020 was the year the prolific artist became a father, welcoming his beautiful baby girl Viola Margreet Verwest into the world with his wife Annika Backes Verwest. He also dropped an amazing house rework of Joel Corry and MNEK's global smash hit "Head & Heart." Since Tiësto truly is the Energizer Bunny of EDM, we can only assume 2021 will bring on a bevy of amazing new singles to add to his already impressive catalog. 

"Tiësto & Friends NYE Party 2020" will go live on December 31st at 8PM ET (5PM PT) on SiriusXM BPM.  

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto
Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto
Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dVvySo

Related

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
NEWS

Tiësto to Debut VER:WEST Side Project at Tomorrowland Around the World

The Dutch EDM veteran will be premiering his new alias at the digital festival later this month.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
EVENTS

Tiësto Debuts VER:WEST Side Project at Tomorrowland Around the World

Fans got to experience Tiësto's first-ever VER:WEST set during this weekend's virtual event.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
NEWS

Tiësto to Elon Musk: "Shall We Put a Drive-In Party Together for Everyone Who Drives a Tesla?"

Tiësto is not doubting Elon Musk's vibe.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Debuts VER:WEST Alias with "5 Seconds Before Sunrise"

The future looks bright for Tiësto's VER:WEST project.

Creamfields 2017
EVENTS

Hardwell, deadmau5, More Announced on "Creamfields House Party 2020" Lineup

Relive some of your favorite Creamfields sets alongside those never before seen.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
NEWS

Tiësto Shares Cryptic Preview of New Music from Potential Alias

Did Tiesto just launch a new alias?

p01qhglr
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto and John Christian Reunite On Latest Club Track "Can You Feel It"

Tiësto and John Christian are the kings of the club.

Tomorrowland Around The World
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Formally Announces 2020 Virtual NYE Festival: See the Full Lineup

Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Diplo, and many more are primed for DJ sets.