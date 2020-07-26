Tiësto Debuts VER:WEST Side Project at Tomorrowland Around the World

This weekend's Tomorrowland Around the World digital festival showcased some of the best and brightest in dance music. Fans all over the world were able to tune in and see their favorite artists take the helm across a number of virtual stages.

One of the most anticipated performances at the event was the debut of Tiësto's new side project, VER:WEST. Formally announced earlier in the month, VER:WEST is representative of Tiësto's foray into melodic house music.

Fortunately for fans who may have missed the debut performance, several clips have been circulating online. While short, you can still hear a bit of Tiësto's melodic sound and see how he incorporates it in his live show.

In addition to Tiësto, the virtual event features performances from Armin van Buuren, NGHTMRE, Eric Prydz, Carnage, Martin Garrix, Amelie Lens, and more. For more information and to purchase tickets for yourself, you can head over to the website here.

