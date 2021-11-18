Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Tiësto Is Headlining the First-Ever EDM Show at Nickelodeon Universe
Publish date:

Tiësto Is Headlining the First-Ever EDM Show at Nickelodeon Universe

Instead of Rugrats backpacks and Spongebob plush toys, Nickelodeon's amusement park is selling tickets to a rave with an EDM legend.
Author:

Rukes

Instead of Rugrats backpacks and Spongebob plush toys, Nickelodeon's amusement park is selling tickets to a rave with an EDM legend.

When you've performed at virtually every major music festival and nightclub in the world, where are you supposed to go? Apparently for Tiësto, it's a children's amusement park.

The electronic music legend has been confirmed as the headliner for the first-ever EDM show at Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream, a venue that has sold more Spongebob plush toys than rave tickets. Before you roll your eyes—the concert is actually a cool pivot for Tiësto, who became a father in November 2020. Ergo, it's a good chance to put some tiny Nickelodeon swag on his rider.

The show will go down next week on Thanksgiving Eve, November 24th. Yes, admission includes access to all of the amusement's parks attractions and rides.

tiesto

Recommended Articles

tiesto
EVENTS

Tiësto Is Headlining the First-Ever EDM Show at Nickelodeon Universe

Instead of Rugrats backpacks and Spongebob plush toys, Nickelodeon's amusement park is selling tickets to a rave with an EDM legend.

55 seconds ago
northern nights
EVENTS

Northern Nights, Electronic Music Festival With Legal Cannabis Consumption, to Return in 2022

The 2022 edition of Northern Nights will feature performances from TroyBoi, CloZee, SNBRN, and more.

52 minutes ago
KENDRA V
MUSIC RELEASES

Kendra V Delivers "Salty" Trap-Pop Single With Myah Marie

“I should stop and smell the roses, but all of my senses are broken.”

1 hour ago

Don Ghermazian, co-chief executive of American Dream, will be giving away 30 concert packages to patients within the non-profit organization Project Extreme, which provides innovative and individualized services for at-risk teens and their families and communities. According to a press release, recipients will get a meet-and-greet with Tiësto, signed merchandise, and a VIP pass for the concert.

You can purchase tickets to Tiësto's performance at Nickelodeon Universe here.

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto
Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto
Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dVvySo

Related

ultra music festival 2018
EVENTS

Ultra Music Festival Announces Phase 2 Lineup With Headliners Tiësto, Seven Lions, More

Over 80 artists were revealed, joining Kygo, David Guetta, DJ Snake and more.

A press photo of Australian DJ/producer Alison Wonderland (real name Alexandra Sholler) with purple hair over a blue background.
EVENTS

Alison Wonderland Announces First-Ever Headlining Show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Ekali, Medasin and Wuki are also billed for Temple of Wonderland.

caverns
EVENTS

Kayzo Is DJing a Halloween Show In an Underground Cave in Tennessee

EDM fans can rave in a cave for Halloween 2021 thanks to a special subterranean show at The Caverns.

subtronics-cyclops-visual-palladium-2020-rukes
EVENTS

Subtronics to Headline First Full-Capacity Red Rocks Show of 2021

Subtronics is set to descend on the iconic Colorado open air venue for a triumphant "Cyclops Rocks" show this summer.

Mindchatter
EVENTS

Mindchatter Announces First-Ever Headlining Shows

The shows will be Mindchatter's first since his supporting run with Polo & Pan in 2019.

EizIg9HUcAE602K
EVENTS

Look Inside Tiësto's Socially Distanced Red Rocks Amphitheatre Concert

Tiësto threw down a huge set for a tiny crowd.

Blanke
EVENTS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Announces Limited Capacity Concert with Tiësto

Fitz and The Tantrums, Lotus, and more will also headline shows at the iconic venue.

0C9556FB-B567-4595-A793-95DF611DB551
EVENTS

First-Ever EDM Festival in the Maldives Planned for Late 2021

The organizers of Iyash Maldives are currently on the lookout for local DJs, dancers, and other festival staff.