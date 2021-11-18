Tiësto Is Headlining the First-Ever EDM Show at Nickelodeon Universe

When you've performed at virtually every major music festival and nightclub in the world, where are you supposed to go? Apparently for Tiësto, it's a children's amusement park.

The electronic music legend has been confirmed as the headliner for the first-ever EDM show at Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream, a venue that has sold more Spongebob plush toys than rave tickets. Before you roll your eyes—the concert is actually a cool pivot for Tiësto, who became a father in November 2020. Ergo, it's a good chance to put some tiny Nickelodeon swag on his rider.

The show will go down next week on Thanksgiving Eve, November 24th. Yes, admission includes access to all of the amusement's parks attractions and rides.

Don Ghermazian, co-chief executive of American Dream, will be giving away 30 concert packages to patients within the non-profit organization Project Extreme, which provides innovative and individualized services for at-risk teens and their families and communities. According to a press release, recipients will get a meet-and-greet with Tiësto, signed merchandise, and a VIP pass for the concert.

You can purchase tickets to Tiësto's performance at Nickelodeon Universe here.

