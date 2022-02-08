SOFI TUKKER, ACRAZE More to Perform at Tiësto's Cancún Destination Event

Marking yet another exciting event, Pollen Presents is returning to Cancún for "Tiësto: The Trip," soundtracked and curated by the legendary DJ and electronic producer himself.

For four days and three nights from March 31st to April 3rd, dance music aficionados will be able to enjoy an inclusive experience, combining sun-soaked beachside vibes with a stellar lineup that brings together some of the scene's very best.

Tiësto is scheduled to perform multiple sets over the course of the weekend—which he has said will be "unforgettable"—including a return to the stage under his elusive VER:WEST alias for a can't-miss sunset performance. SOFI TUKKER, Loud Luxury, KSHMR, Dombresky, MORTEN, and EDM.com Class of 2022 member ACRAZE will also perform, among others poised to get the crowds dancing throughout the destination event.

Tiësto: The Trip - Full Lineup

Tickets for "Tiësto: The Trip" are on sale here, and include access to all events and club nights as well as hotel accommodations for the event’s duration.

With a stunning, beachside location right on the coast of the Caribbean, a jaw-dropping lineup of artists and Pollen’s undisputed event organization expertise, it's an experience not worth missing out on.

ACRAZE

Callie Reiff

Dombresky

Joel Corry

Kiko Franco

KSHMR

Loud Luxury

Luis Torres

Max Styler

MORTEN

Natalia Roth b2b Ms. Mada

Ship Wrek

SOFI TUKKER

Tini Tun

VER:WEST

2AR

