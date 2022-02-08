SOFI TUKKER, ACRAZE More to Perform at Tiësto's Cancún Destination Event
Marking yet another exciting event, Pollen Presents is returning to Cancún for "Tiësto: The Trip," soundtracked and curated by the legendary DJ and electronic producer himself.
For four days and three nights from March 31st to April 3rd, dance music aficionados will be able to enjoy an inclusive experience, combining sun-soaked beachside vibes with a stellar lineup that brings together some of the scene's very best.
Tiësto is scheduled to perform multiple sets over the course of the weekend—which he has said will be "unforgettable"—including a return to the stage under his elusive VER:WEST alias for a can't-miss sunset performance. SOFI TUKKER, Loud Luxury, KSHMR, Dombresky, MORTEN, and EDM.com Class of 2022 member ACRAZE will also perform, among others poised to get the crowds dancing throughout the destination event.
Tickets for "Tiësto: The Trip" are on sale here, and include access to all events and club nights as well as hotel accommodations for the event’s duration.
With a stunning, beachside location right on the coast of the Caribbean, a jaw-dropping lineup of artists and Pollen’s undisputed event organization expertise, it's an experience not worth missing out on.
"Tiësto: The Trip" Lineup
ACRAZE
Callie Reiff
Dombresky
Joel Corry
Kiko Franco
KSHMR
Loud Luxury
Luis Torres
Max Styler
MORTEN
Natalia Roth b2b Ms. Mada
Ship Wrek
SOFI TUKKER
Tini Tun
VER:WEST
2AR
