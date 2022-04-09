Skip to main content
Destination Dance Music Event "Tiësto: The Trip" Wraps Up Successful Debut Edition In Cancún

Organized by Pollen Presents, the event featured performances from Tiësto, SOFI TUKKER, ACRAZE and many more.

Chase J. Carnahan

Organized by Pollen Presents, the event featured performances from Tiësto, SOFI TUKKER, ACRAZE and many more.

Spearheaded by its eponymous global dance music superstar, "Tiësto: The Trip” just made its debut with a bang.

Produced in collaboration with Pollen Presents, "Tiësto: The Trip” landed on the sun-kissed coast of Cancún, Mexico, from March 31st to April 3rd. The destination event followed a busy itinerary, which included a slew of day parties, club nights and performances from an acclaimed international lineup. Tiësto, of course, headlined the event with an electrifying set. 

Full lineup of Pollen Presents' inaugural "Tiësto: The Trip" event.

Full lineup of Pollen Presents' inaugural "Tiësto: The Trip" event.

The first day kicked off with the "Let’s Get Down To Business" welcome party with club performances from Ship WrekACRAZE, Joel Corry and KSHMR at the spectacular nightclub The City.

The next day brought the fun to the white sands of the Mandala Beach for the “Higher Power Day To Night Party,” which featured a total of 12 hours of summery dance music from the likes of DombreskySOFI TUKKER and many more. While Tiësto lit up the stage during his nighttime headline slot, he also brought his VER:WEST alias back to the decks for a special, two-hour sunset performance, a truly rare experience for attendees.

Tiësto: The Trip - Pollen Presents 3
As if all this wasn’t enough, the third day was filled with engaging activations and events, like a VIP brunch and meet-and-greet with Tiësto, a Fortaleza Tequila tasting, the Boom Cruise Boat Party and a return to The City for one final round of dancing soundtracked by Callie ReiffMORTENLoud Luxury and Tiësto.

Tiësto recently announced two shows for his debut at New York’s esteemed Brooklyn Mirage venue, while Pollen Presents has a bevy of events lined up for the rest of the year:

