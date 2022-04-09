Destination Dance Music Event "Tiësto: The Trip" Wraps Up Successful Debut Edition In Cancún
Spearheaded by its eponymous global dance music superstar, "Tiësto: The Trip” just made its debut with a bang.
Produced in collaboration with Pollen Presents, "Tiësto: The Trip” landed on the sun-kissed coast of Cancún, Mexico, from March 31st to April 3rd. The destination event followed a busy itinerary, which included a slew of day parties, club nights and performances from an acclaimed international lineup. Tiësto, of course, headlined the event with an electrifying set.
The first day kicked off with the "Let’s Get Down To Business" welcome party with club performances from Ship Wrek, ACRAZE, Joel Corry and KSHMR at the spectacular nightclub The City.
The next day brought the fun to the white sands of the Mandala Beach for the “Higher Power Day To Night Party,” which featured a total of 12 hours of summery dance music from the likes of Dombresky, SOFI TUKKER and many more. While Tiësto lit up the stage during his nighttime headline slot, he also brought his VER:WEST alias back to the decks for a special, two-hour sunset performance, a truly rare experience for attendees.
As if all this wasn’t enough, the third day was filled with engaging activations and events, like a VIP brunch and meet-and-greet with Tiësto, a Fortaleza Tequila tasting, the Boom Cruise Boat Party and a return to The City for one final round of dancing soundtracked by Callie Reiff, MORTEN, Loud Luxury and Tiësto.
Tiësto recently announced two shows for his debut at New York’s esteemed Brooklyn Mirage venue, while Pollen Presents has a bevy of events lined up for the rest of the year:
- Aluna's Noir Fever in New Orleans - May 27-30
- Palm Tree Music Festival With Kygo - The Getaway: Croatia Edition - Aug 27-Sep 1
- Lake Brownies & Lemonade at Lake Havasu 2022 - September 23-25
- Diplo’s Higher Ground Cabo - November 3-7
