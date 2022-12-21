10 Photos That Capture the Jaw-Dropping Production of Time Warp

The fifth U.S. edition of Time Warp was an extraordinary celebration of hard-hitting techno.

Following events in Mannheim and São Paulo, the renowned techno brand touched down in New York for a two day festival on November 11th and 12th. Combining global esteem with local acumen, the event was put together in partnership with one of the city’s top dance music organizers, Teksupport.

The two-day festival took place at a sprawling warehouse in Brooklyn’s secluded Navy Yard, a regular spot for Teksupport shows and the perfect hideaway for deep, dark dance music.

As always, Time Warp brought forth some of the best names in underground dance music. The event starred Drumcode boss Adam Beyer, Afterlife’s Mind Against, “Queen of Techno” Nicole Moudaber, melodic Ukrainian superstars ARTBAT and EDM.com Class of 2022 artist Anifsa Letyago. Plus, a special set by one of the pioneers of the German techno scene, Sven Väth.

Many of the headliners also performed at official afterparties, a first for Time Warp’s stateside events, offering revelers extended hours to bask in live music.

Barring a couple of performances, sets at Time Warp were capped at 90 minutes. The shortened sets were a double edged sword.

On one hand, house and techno are genres best indulged through long-form performances with DJs taking the decks for a minimum of two hours to carve out a proper journey. Mind Against, for example, opted for an all night set on their previous visit to New York earlier this summer, playing for over five hours and ending past dawn.

On the other hand, shorter set times necessitate higher energy. There’s less time to slowly build to a climax, and instead an urgency to up the ante for the crowd, which isn’t a bad thing. ARTBAT and Mind Against—acts known for plenty of stretched out, melodic tunes—opted for grittier, pulsating cuts at Time Warp.

Beyond a star-studded lineup and a sound system to boot, each rendition of Time Warp rewards attendees with brand-new production that’s a marvel to witness. Anatol Fried, Time Warp’s longstanding technical director describes the process as building “playgrounds of video, light and architecture.“

While the dazzling, cloud-like ceiling crafted for Time Warp’s New York show in 2020 was an inventive treat, this year’s design was staggering in its own right. A grid of massive, drone-like constructs lined the ceiling of Time Warp this year. Each structure was paneled with LED screens and equipped with rotating heads. Flashing lights and beaming visuals in unison, the grid was sleek and striking, a perfect parallel to the throbbing techno it accompanied.

To get a taste of the Time Warp experience, here are 10 photos that capture the spectacle of the New York festival.

Time Warp, New York 2022. Bryan Kwon

