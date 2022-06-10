Relive Timmy Trumpet and Deorro's Massive EDC Week Show at Marquee Dayclub [Photos]

With EDC Vegas 2022 wrapped, we're looking back at some of the highlights of Insomniac's EDC Week.

One event in particular was Timmy Trumpet and Deorro's massive pool party at Marquee Day Club, where both dance music superstars played to a sold-out crowd. With an incredible sound system and lavish poolside vibe, attending a show at Marquee is guaranteed to be a top-notch live event experience.

Timmy Trumpet performs at Marquee Dayclub during EDC Week. brphoto.co

EDM.com was on the ground to capture all the highlights from the event. You can check out our exclusive gallery below.

Deorro, Timmy Trumpet, 15grams at Marquee Day Club Photo gallery by brphoto.co 36 Gallery 36 Images

