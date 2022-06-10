Skip to main content
Relive Timmy Trumpet and Deorro's Massive EDC Week Show at Marquee Dayclub [Photos]

Timmy Trumpet and Deorro played to a sold-out crowd at Las Vegas' Marquee Dayclub during EDC Week 2022.

brphoto.co

With EDC Vegas 2022 wrapped, we're looking back at some of the highlights of Insomniac's EDC Week.

One event in particular was Timmy Trumpet and Deorro's massive pool party at Marquee Day Club, where both dance music superstars played to a sold-out crowd. With an incredible sound system and lavish poolside vibe, attending a show at Marquee is guaranteed to be a top-notch live event experience.

Timmy Trumpet performs at Marquee Dayclub during EDC Week.

EDM.com was on the ground to capture all the highlights from the event. You can check out our exclusive gallery below.

Timmy Trumpet_Deorro_brphoto041
Deorro, Timmy Trumpet, 15grams at Marquee Day Club

Photo gallery by brphoto.co
Timmy Trumpet_Deorro_brphoto001
36
Gallery
36 Images

