Tobacco Dock Virtual Opening Weekend to Host Chase & Status, Skream, Hot Since 82, More

With so many of our most beloved venues going extinct due to the impact of COVID-19, it's never been more important to support the establishments that have brought us so much joy over the years. One venue that is rolling with the punches is London's legendary Tobacco Dock, which is bringing their world-class brand to the masses by going digital with the help of music promoters LWE and leading virtual live events platform Sansar.

The opening weekend of Tobacco Dock Virtual features a star-studded lineup you will not want to miss. Kicking things off will be performances by Chase & Status, Skream, Adam Beyer, Wilkinson, Hot Since 82, Eats Everything, Nastia, Camo & Krooked, Sherelle, and more. The project will debut over Easter weekend, April 2nd to 3rd, and will see 50 artists playing across four arenas within the cavernous virtual venue.

The event will be free to attend on all platforms and devices via the Sansar app. Beatport will also be broadcasting the sets across its Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels and the company's website. During the performances, viewers will have the option to take part in a variety of games, quests and challenges. They will also be able to customize their own avatars, allowing them to meet up with friends and dance the night away from the safety of their own homes.

Visit here to download your free ticket to Tobacco Dock Virtual and preview what's in store below.

