Tobacco Dock Virtual Opening Weekend to Host Chase & Status, Skream, Hot Since 82, More

Tobacco Dock Virtual Opening Weekend to Host Chase & Status, Skream, Hot Since 82, More

The iconic London venue is being recreated into a virtual space for all to attend free.
Author:
Publish date:

With so many of our most beloved venues going extinct due to the impact of COVID-19, it's never been more important to support the establishments that have brought us so much joy over the years. One venue that is rolling with the punches is London's legendary Tobacco Dock, which is bringing their world-class brand to the masses by going digital with the help of music promoters LWE and leading virtual live events platform Sansar

The opening weekend of Tobacco Dock Virtual features a star-studded lineup you will not want to miss. Kicking things off will be performances by Chase & Status, Skream, Adam Beyer, Wilkinson, Hot Since 82, Eats Everything, Nastia, Camo & Krooked, Sherelle, and more. The project will debut over Easter weekend, April 2nd to 3rd, and will see 50 artists playing across four arenas within the cavernous virtual venue. 

The event will be free to attend on all platforms and devices via the Sansar app. Beatport will also be broadcasting the sets across its Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels and the company's website. During the performances, viewers will have the option to take part in a variety of games, quests and challenges. They will also be able to customize their own avatars, allowing them to meet up with friends and dance the night away from the safety of their own homes.

Visit here to download your free ticket to Tobacco Dock Virtual and preview what's in store below. 

FOLLOW TOBACCO DOCK VIRTUAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/tobaccodockvirtual/
Twitter: twitter.com/tobaccodockv
Instagram: instagram.com/tobaccodockvirtual
Website: tobaccodockvirtual.com

Related

Hot Since 82
MUSIC RELEASES

Hot Since 82 Unveils Intimate Album "Recovery" Featuring Boy George, Jamie Jones, Rudimental, More

“Amongst all the chaos this year, I've managed to channel a lot of positivity into this album.”

Hot Since 82
EVENTS

Go Knee Deep In Queens With Hot Since 82 In NYC This Weekend

Joining Hot Since 82 are Pete Tong and Lauren Lane, as well as Brooklyn nightclub Output on production.

Hot Since 82
EVENTS

6 Reasons Hot Since 82’s Knee Deep In Queens Show Has Us Reeling

So. Much. Techno.

BPM-Festival-03
EVENTS

Malta's BPM Festival Announces Expansive Lineup Featuring FISHER, Charlotte de Witte, Skream, More

BPM Festival is set to return to the idyllic Uno Malta in September.

Hot Since 82 (Headshot)
INTERVIEWS

HOT SINCE 82 IS KEEPING IT FRESH WITH NEW IBIZA RESIDENCY [INTERVIEW]

INTERVIEW: Hot Since 82 on Dance Music and his Fresh New Ibiza Residency

Screen Shot 2020-12-01 at 11.44.56 AM
NEWS

Watch Hot Since 82 Perform Live DJ Set from a Hot Air Balloon

He took his new album "Recovery" to new heights.

Honey Dijon
EVENTS

Adam Beyer, Honey Dijon, Maceo Plex, More to Perform at Junction 2 Festival in 2021

The London fest plans to return with some of the biggest names in house and techno.

Hot Since 82
MUSIC RELEASES

Hot Since 82 Shares First Preview of Upcoming Debut Full-Length Album, "Recovery"

Hot Since 82 is not cooling down any time soon.