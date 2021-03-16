TOKiMONSTA Announces "Every Woman" Livestream Featuring Tinashe, Aluna, More

Tune into the two-day streaming event on Twitch to commemorate National Women's Month.
Author:
Publish date:

Bethany Vargas

A longtime advocate for gender equity in music, Grammy Award-nominated producer TOKiMONSTA has announced "Every Woman," a special streaming event to close out National Women's Month. Curated by the artist herself, the stream is scheduled for March 26th to 27th, 2021. You can tune in via Lost Resort TV on Twitch.

In addition to a performance from TOKiMONSTA, "Every Woman" will also host an eclectic all-woman lineup featuring Tinashe, Aluna, and Tygapaw, among others. Rochelle Jordan and Gavin Turek, who will also appear, have previously been supported by TOKiMONSTA's Young Art Records imprint. 

The stream will also integrate a series of panels, which will cover topics such as "Momming Hard in the Music Biz," "Moving the Needle for Black Women in Dance Music," and "Electronic Music Production from Stage to Screen." Speakers include Underplayed director Stacey Lee, electronic music pioneer Suzanne Ciani, rising Jersey Club producer UNIIQU3Stephanie Lafera, William Morris Endeavor's head of electronic music Stephanie Lafera, and Caroline Yim, who co-heads WME's hip-hop/R&B team.

