Snoop Dogg to Host TOKiMONSTA, A$AP Rocky, More for Virtual 4/20 Celebration

Author:
Publish date:
The "Even Higher Together Virtual 420 Celebration" will also feature appearances from Jhené Aiko, Mike Tyson and G-Eazy, among many others.

There's no better excuse for a cozy couch kickback than the fast approaching 4/20, a day unofficially dedicated to all things cannabis. Luckily, TOKiMONSTA, A$AP Rocky, Jhene Aiko and more have got you covered with the Even Higher Together Virtual 420 Celebration, hosted by Snoop Dogg

Featuring an array of curated content certain to fight through the fog, the event is made possible by Weedmaps, a platform that connects cannabis consumers with retailers for an Uber Eats-like experience. 

Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform, has also invited activists who were previously incarcerated for marijuana-related crimes for a Justice Session panel, moderated by iconic rapper and activist Talib Kweli. Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa will host a jam session with an array of talent from his Taylor Gang imprint, offering beats from rapper, DJ and producer The Alchemist.

The lineup for Snoop Dogg's "Even Higher Together Virtual 420 Celebration" features TOKiMONSTA, A$AP Rocky, Jhené Aiko, Mike Tyson and G-Eazy, among others.

“Despite the last year being a challenging one for everyone, there is ample reason to celebrate given the momentum we’ve seen in cannabis legislation,” said Juanjo Feijoo,Cchief Marketing Officer of Weedmaps, in a press release. “We’re excited to bring together top talent to create an eclectic event to celebrate the progress that’s been made thus far and unite for the necessary work that is ahead.”

In order to safely partake in the 4/20 festivities, Weedmaps' Learn initiative acts as an educational resource. It offers information on everything from current smoking regulations and marijuana's effect on the body to stoner lingo and instructions for rolling a joint. 

"Anything celebrating cannabis and the culture around it, you know I gotta be there. Cannabis brings people together," Snoop Dogg added. "I’m also dropping my new album, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites on 4/20, to give my fans a little something to smoke to on this holiday, ya dig?”

Adults 21 and older in the US, Canada and Mexico can tune into Even Higher Together here at 1PM PT (4PM ET) on Tuesday, April 20th. In addition to its featured events, attendees can pack their pieces with local deals on cannabis and fulfill their munchies with exclusive restaurant coupons.

