Want to Know How Tomorrowland Pulled Off Its First-Ever Virtual Festival? Watch Their Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

Check out exclusive interviews and never-before-seen photos and footage from Tomorrowland's historic virtual music festival.
Tomorrowland

When Tomorrowland went virtual due to the impact of COVID-19, it developed an online haven for the brand's millions of fans. Dubbed Pāpiliōnem, the magical island organizers created for the inaugural edition of Tomorrowland Around The World doubled as a digital utopia, devoid of the incessant warnings and revolving door of news related to the virus.

Tomorrowland has now released an intimate mini documentary that delves into how organizers pulled off the momentous virtual fest, which amassed over 1 million viewers from an exhaustive list of countries. Transporting one of the world's biggest and most illustrious dance music events to an online medium is a daunting task—to say the least—so the 17-minute short film is worth a peek.

Never stop the music – The Creation of Tomorrowland 2020 features commentaries from a bevy of venerated electronic music producers, including David GuettaAfrojackCharlotte de WitteTiëstoArmin van Buuren, and Martin Garrix, among many others, who wax poetic about their experiences during the process.

To pull of the event, Tomorrowland representatives erected four elaborate green screen studios (each of which were fitted with a state-of-the-art DJ booth) in Belgium, Brazil, Australia, and the US. Each setup had a total of 38 cameras—including six 4K Ultra HD units—that provided an array of immersive shots that offered "10 times more polygons and lights compared to a modern computer game."

Check out behind-the-scene photos from the festival below.

NERVO
Creation+-+1
Martin+Garrix
Charlotte+de+Witte
Creation+-+2

