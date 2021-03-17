Tomorrowland 2021 Officially Rescheduled to August and September

Both weekends of the music festival's 2021 edition have been moved due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tomorrowland has officially been rescheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both weekends of the iconic Belgian music festival's 2021 edition have been moved. Weekend 1 will now take place August 27-29 and Weekend 2is scheduled for September 3-5.

According to an announcement shared on Tomorrowland's website, organizers cautioned fans that the fest could be cancelled if safety concerns persist as the dates near. "We want to stay positive and hopeful towards an unforgettable end of summer of 2021, but realize that there is also a chance the 16th edition of Tomorrowland could take place in 2022," the statement reads.

In an email, Tomorrowland's organizers said they're working closely with the Belgian government and safety experts. Fans can expect another announcement in May pertaining to the festival's feasibility this year.

