Remembering "A Reflection of Love": Watch the Official Tomorrowland 2022 Aftermovie

Tomorrowland hosted the official premiere of its 2022 aftermovie in Amsterdam's famed Royal Theater Tuschinski at ADE.

Tomorrowland hosted the official premiere of its 2022 aftermovie in Amsterdam's famed Royal Theater Tuschinski at ADE.

After a historic year, the Tomorrowland team touched down in Amsterdam to premiere the festival's 2022 aftermovie.

Hosted in the famed Royal Theater Tuschinski in the heart of Amsterdam amid this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), Tomorrowland’s premiere gathered fans from across the globe to rekindle the magic from the 2022 fest. The 25-minute aftermovie eases into view with Alan Fitzpatrick’s beautiful instrumental version of “Unite” and the Tomorrowland intro before it dives into a masterful cinema showcasing never-before-seen video clips from the festival’s three weekends.

The aftermovie is more along the lines of a feature film, comprising over 12 days of film and including spectacular drone footage of over 100 of performances by Alesso, Armin van Burren, Eric Prydz, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and many more. The aftermovie also features an expansive, 80-song tracklist, which includes seven releases by Tomorrowland’s own record label and bolsters its reputation as the world's leading electronic music festival.

Watch the official aftermovie below.

