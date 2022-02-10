Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, More to Perform at Tomorrowland 2022: See the Massive Full Lineup

Ahead of a historic edition of Tomorrowland, organizers have released a jaw-dropping list of artists to perform at the festival's first-ever edition over three consecutive weekends.

Tomorrowland today unveiled its massive 2022 lineup via a poster with more fine print than a car warranty. And after the long-awaited reveal, the question isn't, "Who's on the lineup?" but, "Who isn't?"

With over 600 artists, this year's lineup is undoubtedly the biggest in Tomorrowland history. Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Charlotte de Witte, FISHER, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Nicky Romero, Above & Beyond and many, many more are set to grace the stages of the Belgian giant, one of the world's most influential dance music festivals.

Other notable DJs set for landmark performances include Shaquille O'Neal—affectionally known in electronic dance music circles as DJ Diesel, Otto Knows, NERVO, Fedde Le Grand, Laidback Luke, NGHTMRE, What So Not, ARTBAT, and EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee ACRAZE.

Check out the full lineup below. For a full breakdown of which DJs are performing each weekend, navigate here.

Pre-sale starts on February 19th at 17:00 CET and general tickets will release on February 26th at the same time. You can pre-register for updates and access to Tomorrowland 2022 passes here.

• Weekend 1: Friday July 15 – Sunday July 17

• Weekend 2: Friday July 22 – Sunday July 24

• Weekend 3: Friday July 29 – Sunday July 31

