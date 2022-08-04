Skip to main content
We Attended a Secret Party In the Forest at Tomorrowland 2022—Here's What It Looked Like

We Attended a Secret Party In the Forest at Tomorrowland 2022—Here's What It Looked Like

Embedded deep in the forests of the world's biggest electronic music festival, the secret stage was organized by FTX.

Tomorrowland/Twitter

Embedded deep in the forests of the world's biggest electronic music festival, the secret stage was organized by FTX.

In the throes of the crypto winter, FTX found warmth in the effervescent confines of Tomorrowland.

Cryptocurrency and electronic dance music have been inextricably linked thanks to the widespread adoption of digital collectibles by DJs. In fact, the 2021 IMS Business Report found that 76% of all music NFTs were issued by electronic music artists.

The nexus of all this activity is music festivals, where NFT and crypto developers can escape the dangerous, theft-laden interwebs to demonstrate the utilities of their projects in a controlled environment. So FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange which averages roughly $10 billion of daily trading volume, touched down at the largest EDM festival in the world.

The company organized a hidden stage called The Hill during each day of the 2022 edition of Tomorrowland, which expanded to three weekends for the first time in the brand's storied history. FTX's unique activation was part of an ongoing partnership with the festival, whose organizers recently launched an ambitious NFT initiative offering holders "the ultimate Tomorrowland fan experience."

While waiting in line at FTX's onsite booth on July 30th, we downloaded their app, enabling us to secure a free Tomorrowland NFT. Scanning the code on that NFT entered us into a contest to win a t-shirt or access to The Hill—or walk away with nothing.

Our NFT unlocked a trip to Tomorrowland's elusive secret stage, which was only accessible via an obscure side entrance and a towering flight of wooden stairs near the festival's Core stage. But when we got there, we walked into a Shangri-la of dance music culture.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FY_bp92XEAI4poz
EVENTS

We Attended a Secret Party In the Forest at Tomorrowland 2022—Here's What It Looked Like

Embedded deep in the forests of the world's biggest electronic music festival, the secret stage was organized by FTX.

By Jason Heffler5 hours ago
Calvin Harris
EVENTS

Calvin Harris Is Returning to Wynn Las Vegas In 2022—But Only for One Night

The rare DJ set at XS Nightclub marks the Grammy-winning artist's first in over a decade at the Wynn.

By Rachel Kupfer5 hours ago
59747047-10972355-Jake_Boehm_has_revealed_how_he_makes_49_000_a_month_by_letting_p-a-1_1656667230021 (1)
Lifestyle

A TikToker Is Making Over $49,000 a Month Inviting Followers to Blast EDM While He Sleeps

Australian TikTok creator Jake Boehm quite literally isn't sleeping on this social media stunt.

By Lennon Cihak8 hours ago

Embedded deep in the forests of Tomorrowland, the secret stage was techno bliss. Sultry house music and a barrage of bubbles fluttered through the summer air as attendees raved the day away. The party had the feel of a breezy bash under the lush canopies of a Tulum jungle.

The Hill featured a bevy of surprise DJs throughout Tomorrowland 2022, like renowned drum & bass artist Netsky, who performed a rare house set. One day saw a B2B set from storied electronic music producers Laidback Luke and R3hab, whose signature electro sounds rocked the hideout.

Fans can now purchase FTX tokens that unlock rewards and experiences at Tomorrowland Winter, the festival's French offshoot, which is scheduled to return to the snowcapped ridges of the Central French Western Alps from March 18th to 25th, 2023. FTX and Tomorrowland have minted 100,000 NFTs this time around. At the time of writing, 48,520 have been claimed.

You can find out more about the Tomorrowland Winter NFT initiative here.

FOLLOW TOMORROWLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/tomorrowland
Twitter: twitter.com/tomorrowland
Instagram: instagram.com/tomorrowland

Related

WhatsApp+Image+2021-06-23+at+17.40.38
EVENTS

Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, More to Perform at Tomorrowland 2022: See the Massive Full Lineup

Tomorrowland, one of the world's most influential dance music festivals, will expand to three weekends for the first time in its history this year.

WhatsApp+Image+2021-06-23+at+17.40.38
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Confirms Three Festival Weekends In 2022: Details

In an effort to make up for lost time after a tumultuous string of cancellations, Tomorrowland organizers are gearing up for an unprecedented three 2022 events.

tomorrowland
EVENTS

Creators of Tomorrowland Announce New Music Festival In Belgium

The Brussels event is being produced in collaboration with the organizers of Rock Werchter, Belgium's largest music festival.

Tomorrowland+Around+the+World
EVENTS

Here Are the Set Times for Tomorrowland Around The World 2021

Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Charlotte de Witte, and more will perform virtual DJ sets.

martin garrix tomorrowland
EVENTS

Here Are the Top 10 Unreleased IDs From the First Weekend of Tomorrowland 2022

Dance music artists made a splash at Tomorrowland, dropping a trove of unreleased music.

Tomorrowland+-+1
EVENTS

Tomorrowland 2021 Officially Rescheduled to August and September

Both weekends of the music festival's 2021 edition have been moved due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NERVO
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Rescheduled to September 2021, Says Liv of NERVO

Rumors of the festival's postponement have been swirling for weeks.

Tomorrowland2015
NEWS

Belgian Government Signals Return of Tomorrowland, But Will Require "Corona Passport"

Only people from the European Union and visitors from "countries that have the coronavirus under control" will be allowed to attend music festivals, according to a health official.