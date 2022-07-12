Tomorrowland Announces 21 Days of Streaming On One World TV and One World Radio

Tomorrowland season is upon us.

With the Belgian EDM festival readying for kickoff, this year's edition is guaranteed to be bigger than ever. The iconic fest expanded to three weeks of action and so too has its programming, starting with 21 days of broadcast on One World TV & One World Radio

One World TV will feature three unique channels to comprehensively capture all of the action happening on and off its stage. The first will be primed on the marquee event: The Reflection of Love main stage. The second channel will flip between the Atmosphere and the Freedom stages while the third will feature backstage conversations as artists drop in and out of the hot seat for exclusive interviews and more.

The televised countdown to Tomorrowland's epic return begins this week with a trip down memory lane, plus new specials spotlighting the stories behind some of dance music's most impactful brands and labels, like Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's Smash The House and Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT, among others.

Fans can stream all of the action from July 15th to August 4th by checking out Tomorrowland's official website or by downloading the official Tomorrowland app.

