The 17th edition of Tomorrowland will revolve around a new theme, "Adscendo."

The 17th edition of Tomorrowland will revolve around a new theme, "Adscendo."

Tomorrowland is returning to Boom, Belgium next year with a new story to tell.

The iconic EDM festival has revealed its 2023 theme, "Adscendo," which organizers say "will take its creative storytelling to new heights," per a press release shared with EDM.com.

Details are scarce at the moment, but we're able to confirm a "new digital experience" launching in late January for pre-registered ticket-holders. Tomorrowland is also releasing a fantasy fiction book, which was developed over the past two years and tells the story behind the "Adscendo" theme. It's most likely the first installment of a trilogy revealed earlier this summer.

The 2022 Tomorrowland festival in Belgium.

The 2022 Tomorrowland festival in Belgium.

Tomorrowland Reveals 2023 Theme to "Take Its Creative Storytelling to New Heights"

Tomorrowland is fresh off a historic year that saw the event expand to three weekends for the first time in its history, due to the pandemic's acute impact on large-scale music festivals. They ultimately sold 600,000 tickets in just 10 minutes.

Organizers recently released a stunning aftermovie in celebration of this year's momentous festivals, which revolved around a theme called "Reflection of Love."

Tomorrowland 2023 will take place across two weekends: July 21-23 and July 28-30. Fans can pre-register here starting December 7th at 15:00 CET.

