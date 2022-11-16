Tomorrowland Reveals 2023 Theme to "Take Its Creative Storytelling to New Heights"

Tomorrowland is returning to Boom, Belgium next year with a new story to tell.

The iconic EDM festival has revealed its 2023 theme, "Adscendo," which organizers say "will take its creative storytelling to new heights," per a press release shared with EDM.com.

Details are scarce at the moment, but we're able to confirm a "new digital experience" launching in late January for pre-registered ticket-holders. Tomorrowland is also releasing a fantasy fiction book, which was developed over the past two years and tells the story behind the "Adscendo" theme. It's most likely the first installment of a trilogy revealed earlier this summer.

The 2022 Tomorrowland festival in Belgium. Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland is fresh off a historic year that saw the event expand to three weekends for the first time in its history, due to the pandemic's acute impact on large-scale music festivals. They ultimately sold 600,000 tickets in just 10 minutes.

Organizers recently released a stunning aftermovie in celebration of this year's momentous festivals, which revolved around a theme called "Reflection of Love."

Tomorrowland 2023 will take place across two weekends: July 21-23 and July 28-30. Fans can pre-register here starting December 7th at 15:00 CET.

