Tomorrowland Formally Announces 2020 Virtual NYE Festival: See the Full Lineup

Tomorrowland fans rejoice: the festival has formally announced its first-ever New Years Eve edition.

Along with the momentous announcement came the event's staggering lineup, which doubles as a who's who of dance music's corps d'elite. Set to appear at the fest are Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Diplo, Tchami, Netsky, and many more. Each will perform on four meticulously designed, digital stages in NAOZ, the brand new digital world that Tomorrowland's 3D artists have developed for the occasion.

Check out the full lineup below.

Tomorrowland's virtual NYE stream has the potential to solidify itself as the most important digital music event to emerge from the COVID-19 epoch. All of its facets—streaming numbers, amount of attendees, and brand activations, among other criteria—will be under the music industry's collective microscope. Considering the renown of Tomorrowland and the scale of the brand's events, the NYE event may serve as an indicator of the future of virtual events as well as a harbinger of their potential for profitability.

Tomorrowland’s virtual New Year’s Eve celebration will be adapted to all 27 timezones around the world from 20:00 to 3:00 (8PM to 3AM) local time. Read more about the event here.

