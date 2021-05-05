Tomorrowland Announces Dates and First Artists of Second Annual Virtual Festival

The team still holds hope that the in-person live event will go on as scheduled.
Tomorrowland Around the World

Organizers of Tomorrowland Around The World, the virtual version of the iconic dance music festival, recently confirmed it would be returning for its second year. They've now announced the dates for the two-day digital music festival, Friday, July 16th and Saturday, July 17th.

For being the company's first foray into the convoluted world of virtual festivals, the inaugural edition was impressive, winning the prestigious FWA of the Month honors, the largest online award program in digital design and development.

Round two is looking to be no different with numerous world-class artists already signed on to perform. Joining the lineup will be Adam Beyer, Armin van Buuren, Claptone, Nicky Romero, and Tale of Us. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks. 

Tomorrowland

Armin van Buuren will return for the second Tomorrowland Around the World digital music festival in 2021. 

The virtual event will be adapted to all timezones, welcoming in fans of all ages and places. The stunning digital stages of Pāpiliōnem will be brought back to life alongside a bevy of newly designed worlds from the brand's creative team and 3D artists. You won't need special VR goggles; just a PC, laptop, smartphone, or tablet.  

A fan tunes into the inaugural Tomorrowland Around the World event. 

As of this publication, the team behind Tomorrowland remains hopeful that the 2021 in-person festival will return to the Holy Grounds in Belgium on August 27-29 and September 3-5. They maintain that they are working tirelessly with local and national government officials and are expecting more news by the end of May.

You can purchase tickets for the upcoming Tomorrowland Around The World event starting Thursday, May 6th at 15:00 CEST here.  

